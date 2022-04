Arab International For Education & Investment : Board Of Directors-(AIEI)-2022-04-18

Company's Name: THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT.

Subject: Resignation of representative of Board member

Kindly be informed that ﻞﻜﻴﻫ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺐﻳﺩ ﺩﺎﻬﺟ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻝﺎﻀﻧ A representative of ﺔﻳﺬﻏﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ has resigned from the Board of Director of THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT. as of the date 17-04-2022