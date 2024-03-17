THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EDUCATION & INVESTMENT.

PM 02:28:31 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 02:28:31 PM

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION &

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

INVESTMENT. announces that its Board of Directors

ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ

approved on 17-03-2024 the recommendation to the

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ

company's general assembly to:-

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

40500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

company's paid in capital 40500000 to shareholders

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ahmad atieh

ahmad atieh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

