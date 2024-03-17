Arab International Company for Education and Investment PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of educational services to local and international students, in the fields of technology, science, humanities and social sciences. The Company operates through the Applied Science Private University (ASU) in Amman. ASU provides undergraduate programs in such faculties as arts & humanities, economics & administrative science, engineering, law, pharmacy, allied medical sciences, information technology, nursing, arts and design, as well as master's degree. ASU facilities and services include catering, university mosque, postal services, parking lots, sports gym, banking services and transportation, among others. The Company has a subsidiary, namely Ibn Haitham Hospital.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers