THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
EDUCATION & INVESTMENT.
PM 02:28:31 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-03-2024 02:28:31 PM
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Distributing Dividends
THE ARAB INTERNATIONL FOR EDUCATION &
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
INVESTMENT. announces that its Board of Directors
ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-17 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ
approved on 17-03-2024 the recommendation to the
-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ
company's general assembly to:-
ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ
Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the
40500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
company's paid in capital 40500000 to shareholders
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ahmad atieh
ahmad atieh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
This decision is subject to the company's General
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ
Assembly Approval
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Arab International for Education and Investment Co. PSC published this content on 17 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2024 11:52:03 UTC.