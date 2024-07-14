ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO. FOR REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO. FOR
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING
PM 04:44:24 2024-07-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-07-2024 04:44:24 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO.
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
FOR REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING cordially invites you to
ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-07-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ
Meeting which will be held at 1:00 on 28-07-2024 at
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ
ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM to discuss the
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
