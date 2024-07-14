ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO. FOR REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO. FOR

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING

PM 04:44:24 2024-07-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-07-2024 04:44:24 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of ARAB INVESTORS UNION CO.

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

FOR REAL ESTATES DEVELOPING cordially invites you to

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-07-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 1:00 on 28-07-2024 at

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

