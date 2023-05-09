Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-05-09

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 09-05-2023 09:03:39 AM
AM 09:03:39 2023-05-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻴﻠﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻴﻠﻟﺍ on 21-03-2023 appointed Mr./Mrs.
ﻱﺪﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ
AYMAN ELMAHDI MOHAMED as his representative in
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
the Board of Directors of the company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
representative.
Date of Appointment: 21-03-2023
2023-03-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan
Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
