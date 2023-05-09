Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Arab Jordan Investment Bank
  News
  Summary
    AJIB   JO1100511012

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

(AJIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
1.250 JOD    0.00%
02:40aArab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-05-09
PU
05/08Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-05-08
PU
04/30Arab Jordan Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-05-09

05/09/2023 | 02:40am EDT
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-05-2023 09:03:39 AM

AM 09:03:39 2023-05-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻴﻠﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﺒﻴﻠﻟﺍ on 21-03-2023 appointed Mr./Mrs.

ﻱﺪﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ

AYMAN ELMAHDI MOHAMED as his representative in

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

the Board of Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

representative.

Date of Appointment: 21-03-2023

2023-03-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan

Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AJIB - Arab Jordan Investment Bank Co. PSC published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
