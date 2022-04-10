Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Jordan Investment Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJIB   JO1100511012

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

(AJIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-05
1.400 JOD   +1.45%
04/07ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Assembly Decision-(AJIB)-2022-04-07
PU
03/14ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : G.a (ajib) 2022 03 13
PU
02/17ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Signs an Agreement to Purchase National Bank of Kuwait's Banking Operations in Jordan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2022-04-10

04/10/2022 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK Date: 10-04-2022 02:11:53 PM

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board of Directors

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:11:53 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK on the meeting held on 07-04-2022 decided the formation of the following committees emanating from the Board.

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-04-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ .ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Date of Committee's formation: 07-04-2022

2022-04-07 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Other Committee: IT governance commiteeName

DesignationWael Alqadi

chiefZakaria Gawanmeh

MemberAdel Assed

Member

ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﺍ ﻭ ﺎﻴﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺗ ﺔﻴﻤﻛﺎﺣ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻪﻤﻧﺍﻮﻏ ﻪﻣﻼﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻳﺮﻛﺯ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻌﺳﺍ ﺮﺒﺟ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻝﺩﺎﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AJIB - Arab Jordan Investment Bank Co. PSC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 11:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
04/07ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Assembly Decision-(AJIB)-2022-04-07
PU
03/14ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : G.a (ajib) 2022 03 13
PU
02/17ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Signs an Agreement to Purchase National Bank of Kuwait's Ban..
PU
02/17ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Disclosure (AJIB) 2022 02 17
PU
02/17Arab Jordan Investment Bank agreed to acquire Banking operations of National Bank of Ku..
CI
02/13ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Disclosure (AJIB) 2022 02 13
PU
01/30ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2022-01-30
PU
2021ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK : Trading (AJIB) 2021 11 17
PU
2021Trading (AJIB) 2021 11 07
PU
2021Arab Jordan Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60,4 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2021 257 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 7,09%
Capitalization 210 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 774
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
Duration : Period :
Arab Jordan Investment Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naser Naji Al-Trawneah General Manager
Raed Rawhi Iskandar Al Musays Manager-Finance, Treasury & Administrations
Hani Abdul Qader Al-Qadi Chairman
Nevin Yahya Najeeb Al Rousan Compliance Manager
Adnan Ali Hamid Steitieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK-0.71%296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.22%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014