Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2022-04-10

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK Date: 10-04-2022 02:11:53 PM
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board of Directors
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 02:11:53 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK on the meeting held on 07-04-2022 decided the formation of the following committees emanating from the Board.
ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-04-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ .ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Date of Committee's formation: 07-04-2022
2022-04-07 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Other Committee: IT governance commiteeName
DesignationWael Alqadi
chiefZakaria Gawanmeh
MemberAdel Assed
Member
ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﺍ ﻭ ﺎﻴﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺗ ﺔﻴﻤﻛﺎﺣ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻪﻤﻧﺍﻮﻏ ﻪﻣﻼﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺎﻳﺮﻛﺯ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺪﻌﺳﺍ ﺮﺒﺟ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻝﺩﺎﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Mufeed Mohammad Abed Shahwan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
