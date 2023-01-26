Advanced search
    AJIB   JO1100511012

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

(AJIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
1.300 JOD   +1.56%
05:23aArab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2023-01-26
PU
01:43aArab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-01-26
PU
2022Arab Jordan Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2023-01-26

01/26/2023 | 05:23am EST
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 26-01-2023 01:10:19 PM

PM 01:10:19 2023-01-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK announces that its

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Board of Directors approved on 26-01-2023 the

ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2023-01-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ

recommendation to the company's general assembly to:-

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

company's paid in capital 150000000 to shareholders

150000000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ

ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AJIB - Arab Jordan Investment Bank Co. PSC published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 60,4 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2021 257 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 7,09%
Capitalization 195 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
Duration : Period :
Arab Jordan Investment Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naser Naji Al-Trawneah General Manager
Raed Rawhi Iskandar Al Musays Manager-Finance, Treasury & Administrations
Hani Abdul Qader Al-Qadi Chairman
Nevin Yahya Najeeb Al Rousan Compliance Manager
Adnan Ali Hamid Steitieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK2.36%275
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%408 067
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.28%278 848
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.10%173 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 448