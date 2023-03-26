Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Jordan Investment Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJIB   JO1100511012

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

(AJIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
1.240 JOD   -7.46%
04:40aStandard Chartered enters agreement to sell business in Jordan - statement
RE
04:28aArab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 26
PU
03/21Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Assembly Decision-(AJIB)-2023-03-21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:07:31 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK Date: 26-03-2023 11:07:31 AM

Subject: Other Material Information

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK announces the occurrence of the following material event:

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Material Event

2023-03-26 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Date of event: 26-03-2023

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Other

ﻦﻣ (ﺩ /43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﺍﺬــﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻢـﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮـﻳ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻊﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ 2023 ﺭﺍﺫﺍ 26 ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ .ﺎﻬﻟﻮﺼﺣ ﻝﺎﺣ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺈﺑ

ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Messrs. Jordan Securities Commission

In accordance with the provisions of Article 43/D of the Securities Law for the year 2017 and Article (8) of the Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure Accounting and Auditing Standard for the year 2004, please be informed that on Sunday 2 6 Mar 2023 an agreement was entered into with Standard Chartered Bank to purchase their banking business in Jordan. We shall keep you informed of all developments as and when they arise. Sincerely,

Hani AI-Qadi

Chairman of the Board of Director s

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AJIB - Arab Jordan Investment Bank Co. PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
04:40aStandard Chartered enters agreement to sell business in Jordan - statement
RE
04:28aArab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 26
PU
03/21Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Assembly Decision-(AJIB)-2023-03-21
PU
03/16Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 16
PU
03/06Arab Jordan Investment Bank : G.a (ajib) 2023 03 06
PU
02/07Arab Jordan Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
01/26Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 01 26
PU
01/26Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(AJIB)-2023-01-26
PU
01/26Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Board Of Directors-(AJIB)-2023-01-26
PU
2022Arab Jordan Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 64,0 M 90,3 M 90,3 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net cash 2022 294 M 414 M 414 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 186 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,61x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
Duration : Period :
Arab Jordan Investment Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naser Naji Al-Trawneah General Manager
Raed Rawhi Iskandar Al Musays Manager-Finance, Treasury & Administrations
Hani Abdul Qader Al-Qadi Chairman
Nevin Yahya Najeeb Al Rousan Compliance Manager
Adnan Ali Hamid Steitieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK-2.36%262
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%200 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%162 297
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer