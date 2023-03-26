Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 26

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 11:07:31 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Subject: Other Material Information
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK announces the occurrence of the following material event:
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Material Event
2023-03-26 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Date of event: 26-03-2023
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Other
ﻦﻣ (ﺩ /43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﺍﺬــﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻢـﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮـﻳ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻊﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ 2023 ﺭﺍﺫﺍ 26 ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ .ﺎﻬﻟﻮﺼﺣ ﻝﺎﺣ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺈﺑ
ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Messrs. Jordan Securities Commission
In accordance with the provisions of Article 43/D of the Securities Law for the year 2017 and Article (8) of the Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure Accounting and Auditing Standard for the year 2004, please be informed that on Sunday 2 6 Mar 2023 an agreement was entered into with Standard Chartered Bank to purchase their banking business in Jordan. We shall keep you informed of all developments as and when they arise. Sincerely,
Hani AI-Qadi
Chairman of the Board of Director s
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: ﻒﺒﻳﺍ ﺰﻣﺍﺭ
