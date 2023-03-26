Arab Jordan Investment Bank : Disclosure (AJIB) 2023 03 26

Messrs. Jordan Securities Commission

In accordance with the provisions of Article 43/D of the Securities Law for the year 2017 and Article (8) of the Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure Accounting and Auditing Standard for the year 2004, please be informed that on Sunday 2 6 Mar 2023 an agreement was entered into with Standard Chartered Bank to purchase their banking business in Jordan. We shall keep you informed of all developments as and when they arise. Sincerely,

Hani AI-Qadi

Chairman of the Board of Director s