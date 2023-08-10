ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 10-08-2023 08:30:38 AM
AM 08:30:38 2023-08-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK announces the
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 10-08-2023
2023-08-10 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
In accordance with the provisions of Article 43/D of the
ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ /43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ
ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017
Securities Law for the year 2017 and Article (8) of the
ًﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure Accounting
ﻚﻨﺑ ﻊﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2023 ﺭﺍﺫﺍ 26 ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻨﺣﺎﺼﻓﻹ
and Auditing Standard for the year 2004 and further to
ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ
our disclosure dated 26 Mar 2023 regarding signing an
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ
agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to purchase
ﻉﺮﻔﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻞﻘﻧ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺴﻴﺳ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ
their banking business in Jordan. Please be informed that
ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ
by the close of business today Thursday 10 August 2023
ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻞﻤﺠﻣ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﺚﻴﺣ 2023 ﺏﺁ 10 ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ
Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) will conclude the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ
acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank banking business
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻋ ﺽﻭﺮﻗﻭ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ
in Jordan by transferring the assets and liabilities
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ
including clients' accounts, deposits and loans to Arab
Jordan Investment bank. Sincerely,
Hani AI-Qadi Chairman of the Board of Directors
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
