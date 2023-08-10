Arab Jordan Investment Bank Company PSC is a Jordan-based financial institution that provides banking and finance services. The Bank is organized into three business segments: the Retail banking segment offers customer deposit, housing loans, overdrafts, credit cards and remittance facilities; the Corporate banking segment covers transactions of companies and institutions, including loans, credit facilities and deposits, and the Treasury segment provides financial market services, trade and treasury services, in addition to the management of the Bank's financial operations by dealing in treasury bills, government securities, deposits and letters of acceptance to other banks, through the treasury and banking services. The Bank's subsidiaries include United Arab Jordan Company for Investment and Financial Brokerage and Arab Jordan Investment Bank (Qatar) LLC.

Sector Banks