ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-08-2023 08:30:38 AM

AM 08:30:38 2023-08-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK announces the

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 10-08-2023

2023-08-10 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

In accordance with the provisions of Article 43/D of the

ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ /43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017

Securities Law for the year 2017 and Article (8) of the

ًﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Instructions of Issuing Companies Disclosure Accounting

ﻚﻨﺑ ﻊﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ 2023 ﺭﺍﺫﺍ 26 ﻲﻓ ﺥﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻨﺣﺎﺼﻓﻹ

and Auditing Standard for the year 2004 and further to

ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ

our disclosure dated 26 Mar 2023 regarding signing an

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ

agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to purchase

ﻉﺮﻔﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻞﻘﻧ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺴﻴﺳ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ

their banking business in Jordan. Please be informed that

ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ

by the close of business today Thursday 10 August 2023

ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻞﻤﺠﻣ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﺚﻴﺣ 2023 ﺏﺁ 10 ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ

Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) will conclude the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﺩﺮﺗﺭﺎﺸﺗ ﺩﺭﺪﻧﺎﺘﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ

acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank banking business

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻋ ﺽﻭﺮﻗﻭ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ

in Jordan by transferring the assets and liabilities

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﺿﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ

including clients' accounts, deposits and loans to Arab

Jordan Investment bank. Sincerely,

Hani AI-Qadi Chairman of the Board of Directors

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

