Arab Jordanian Insurance Group PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of all classes of life and non-life insurance products and services. The Companyâs products and services portfolio includes Property insurance, which covers risks of fire, theft and natural disasters, such as earthquakes, storms, floods and collateral damage; Liability insurance, which includes civil liability to third party, employerâs liability, product liability and professional indemnity & medical malpractice; Money insurance covers comprehensive bank insurance, transferred money insurance and employees insurance; Goods insurance covers risks of sea, land and air transport; Motor Insurance covers accident, theft, fire and civil liabilities; Engineering insurance; Health insurance, and Life insurance.