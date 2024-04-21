ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE GROUP

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

GROUP

PM 03:52:59 2024-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 18-04-2024 03:52:59 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly

Meeting

Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Assembly Meeting for ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

GROUP which was held on 18-04-2024 and after

.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024-04-18

approving it from Companies General Controller

Date of signature by company's controller: 18-04-2024

2024-04-18 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: weam abuhazeem

weam abuhazeem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

