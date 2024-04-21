ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE GROUP
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
GROUP
PM 03:52:59 2024-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 18-04-2024 03:52:59 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly
Meeting
Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Assembly Meeting for ARAB JORDANIAN INSURANCE
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
GROUP which was held on 18-04-2024 and after
.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024-04-18
approving it from Companies General Controller
Date of signature by company's controller: 18-04-2024
2024-04-18 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: weam abuhazeem
weam abuhazeem :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
