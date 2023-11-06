Arab Jordanian Insurance Group PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of all classes of life and non-life insurance products and services. The Company's products and services portfolio includes Property insurance, which covers risks of fire, theft and natural disasters, such as earthquakes, storms, floods and collateral damage; Liability insurance, which includes civil liability to third party, employer's liability, product liability and professional indemnity & medical malpractice; Money insurance covers comprehensive bank insurance, transferred money insurance and employees insurance; Goods insurance covers risks of sea, land and air transport; Motor Insurance covers accident, theft, fire and civil liabilities; Engineering insurance; Health insurance, and Life insurance.