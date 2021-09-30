Arab National Bank : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,384
1,406
-1.564
1,238
11.793
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,252
1,211
3.385
1,130
10.796
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
1,479
1,464
1.024
1,381
7.096
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
764
784
-2.551
577
32.409
Net Profit (Loss)
665
669
-0.597
473
40.591
Total Comprehensive Income
713
912
-21.82
564
26.418
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
3,885
4,666
-16.738
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
3,562
3,700
-3.729
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
4,417
4,423
-0.135
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
2,050
2,151
-4.695
Net Profit (Loss)
1,720
1,798
-4.338
Total Comprehensive Income
2,083
1,725
20.753
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
30,744
29,339
4.788
Assets
182,275
188,526
-3.315
Investments
43,867
43,387
1.106
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment)
120,016
118,058
1.658
Clients' deposits
129,395
136,725
-5.361
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.15
1.2
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net profit for the quarter decreased due to increases in salaries and employees related expenses and Other general and administrative expenses, offset by decrease in impairment charges for credit losses and fees and commission income and increases in net special commission income and gain on sale of debt financial assets.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net profit for the quarter increased due to increases in net special commission income and gains on sale of debt financial assets and a decrease in impairment charges for credit losses , offset by decreases in unrealized gains on FVIS financial instruments and other operating income and an increase in salaries and employees related expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net profit amounted to SAR 1,720 million, a decrease of 4.3% against the same period in the prior year. This decrease is mainly due to a decrease in net special commission income and an increase in impairment charges for expected credit losses and for other financial assets, offset by increases in realized and unrealized gains on investments and earnings from associates
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain previous period figures has been reclassified in order to conform with current period classifications.
Additional Information
The profit per share represents diluted earnings per share which is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and taxation for the referred years attributable to the equity holders of the Bank by 1500 million shares.
