Arab National Bank : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net profit for the quarter decreased due to increases in salaries and employees related expenses and Other general and administrative expenses, offset by decrease in impairment charges for credit losses and fees and commission income and increases in net special commission income and gain on sale of debt financial assets.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net profit for the quarter increased due to increases in net special commission income and gains on sale of debt financial assets and a decrease in impairment charges for credit losses , offset by decreases in unrealized gains on FVIS financial instruments and other operating income and an increase in salaries and employees related expenses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net profit amounted to SAR 1,720 million, a decrease of 4.3% against the same period in the prior year. This decrease is mainly due to a decrease in net special commission income and an increase in impairment charges for expected credit losses and for other financial assets, offset by increases in realized and unrealized gains on investments and earnings from associates

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain previous period figures has been reclassified in order to conform with current period classifications.