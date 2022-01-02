Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Arab Orient Insurance Company
  News
  Summary
    AOIC   JO2101411012

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

(AOIC)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 11/08
1.55 JOD   -4.91%
02:37a ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02
2021 ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : G.a (aoic) 2021 12 26
2021 ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2021 11 22
Arab Orient Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02

01/02/2022 | 02:37am EST
ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

AM 11:31:46 2022-01-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-01-2022 11:31:46 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ARAB

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 3:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2021-12-31 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY was held on 3:00 On

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

31-12-2021 at (Microsoft teams) Via video

%90.037 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (Microsoft teams) ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ

communication, the shareholders participation in the

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

Assembly Meeting was 90.037%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Nasser Ahmad Abdul

Jordanian

Karim Lozi

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻳﺮﻜﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺃ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

4

ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻠﻟ

4

ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻠﻟ

The Strategic Company

1

for Investments

1

ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Jordan Kuwait Bank

1

1

ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

board of directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31

determine their fees

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

1-

Approval of the standalone accounts of Arab Orient Insurance

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺔﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

.1

Company (the merging company) and Arab Life and Accident

ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Insurance Company (the merged company) from the date of the

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﺙﺩﺍﻮﺤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ

company's general assembly's approval of the merger until the

ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ

date of the company's general assembly's final approval of the

merger in accordance with the provisions of Article (229) and

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ

Article (232) of the applicable Companies Law.

ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

2-

Electing a new board of directors for the company. (Enclosed

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ (229) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ

details of the elected Board of Directors members).

.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ

3-

Electing the company's external auditors (Ernst & Young -

.(

)

.2

.2

Jordan).

.( -

)

.3

.3

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Abd Al-Naser Abdallah

Abd Al-Naser Abdallah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

