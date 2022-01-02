Arab Orient Insurance : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02

|
|
12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to
|
|
|
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31
|
|
determine their fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject: Other
|
|
|
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
:ﺮﺧﺁ
|
|
|
|
|
1-
|
Approval of the standalone accounts of Arab Orient Insurance
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺔﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
.1
|
|
Company (the merging company) and Arab Life and Accident
|
ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Insurance Company (the merged company) from the date of the
|
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﺙﺩﺍﻮﺤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
|
|
|
company's general assembly's approval of the merger until the
|
|
|
ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ
|
|
|
date of the company's general assembly's final approval of the
|
|
|
merger in accordance with the provisions of Article (229) and
|
|
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ
|
|
|
Article (232) of the applicable Companies Law.
|
|
ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
|
|
2-
|
Electing a new board of directors for the company. (Enclosed
|
|
|
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ (229) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
details of the elected Board of Directors members).
|
|
|
.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
3-
|
Electing the company's external auditors (Ernst & Young -
|
.(
|
)
|
.2
|
.2
|
|
Jordan).
|
.( -
|
)
|
.3
|
.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
|
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
|
User Name: Abd Al-Naser Abdallah
|
|
|
Abd Al-Naser Abdallah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|