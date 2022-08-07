Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Orient Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOIC   JO2101411012

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

(AOIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
1.650 JOD    0.00%
06:04aARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 08 07
PU
06/16AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orient Ins PJSC and Its Subs, Orient Takaful Ins Co (S.A.E.) and Orient Takaful PJSC
AQ
05/31ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-05-31
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Orient Insurance : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 08 07

08/07/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

PM 12:30:04 2022-08-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 07-08-2022 12:30:04 PM

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: approval in increase in share capital

the company's extraordinary general assembly has

(25,438,252) ﻦﻣ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ .1

ﻢﻬﺳ /ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (26,000,000) ﻰﻟﺇ ﻢﻬﺳ /ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

adopted the following decision in its meeting dated

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ .2

31/05/2022

(ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ /ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ) ﻰﻟﺇ (ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ

1. increase the company's share capital from

ﻪﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭﻭ

(25,438,252) JODs per share to (26,000,000) JODs

. ﻚﻟﺫ ﻰﻠﻋ 2022/08/07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ

per share

2. change the company's legal name from (Arab

Orient Insurance) to(Gulf Insurance Group)

3. the minister of industry , trade and supply has

accepted the above in its letter dated 07/08/2022

(attached above)

07-08-2022

07-08-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ayat Dawas

Ayat Dawas :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Arab Orient Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY
06:04aARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 08 07
PU
06/16AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Orient Ins PJSC and Its Subs, Orient Takaful Ins Co (..
AQ
05/31ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-05-31
PU
05/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-04-28
PU
04/23ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : G.a (aoic) 2022 04 23
PU
04/21ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-04-21
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 03 08
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-03-08
PU
03/03ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors-(AOIC)-2022-03-03
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 54,8 M - -
Net income 2020 5,68 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 59,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 4,64%
Chart ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Arab Orient Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Adel Al Wazani Chief Executive Officer
Saad Amin Twfiq Farah Chief Financial Officer
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Tarek Tayseer Nemah Ammary Chief Technical Officer
Ahmed Mahmoud Hasan Al-Ghanim Senior Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY6.45%59
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.10%41 059
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.46%38 330
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.62%37 723
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.55%31 625
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.41%25 931