Arab Orient Insurance : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 08 07

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY
PM 12:30:04 2022-08-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 07-08-2022 12:30:04 PM
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: approval in increase in share capital
the company's extraordinary general assembly has
|
(25,438,252) ﻦﻣ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻊﻓﺭ .1
|
ﻢﻬﺳ /ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (26,000,000) ﻰﻟﺇ ﻢﻬﺳ /ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
|
adopted the following decision in its meeting dated
|
ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ .2
|
31/05/2022
|
(ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ /ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺞﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ) ﻰﻟﺇ (ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
|
1. increase the company's share capital from
|
ﻪﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﻭﻭ
|
(25,438,252) JODs per share to (26,000,000) JODs
|
. ﻚﻟﺫ ﻰﻠﻋ 2022/08/07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ
|
per share
|
2. change the company's legal name from (Arab
|
Orient Insurance) to(Gulf Insurance Group)
|
3. the minister of industry , trade and supply has
|
accepted the above in its letter dated 07/08/2022
|
(attached above)
07-08-2022
|
07-08-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
