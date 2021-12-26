Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Arab Orient Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOIC   JO2101411012

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

(AOIC)
  Report
Arab Orient Insurance : G.A (AOIC) 2021 12 26

12/26/2021 | 01:47am EST
ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

PM 04:41:19 2021-12-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 23-12-2021 04:41:19 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's

-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 3:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-12

3:00 on 31-12-2021 at (Microsoft teams) Via video

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (Microsoft teams)

communication to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Approval of the standalone accounts of Arab Orient

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺔﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ

Insurance Company (the merging company) and Arab Life

ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ

and Accident Insurance Company (the merged company)

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﺙﺩﺍﻮﺤﻟﺍﻭ

from the date of the company's general assembly's

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

approval of the merger until the date of the company's

ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ

general assembly final decision approving the final

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ (229) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ

merger in accordance with the provisions of Article (229)

.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

and Article (232) of the applicable Companies Law.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Abd Al-Naser Abdallah

Abd Al-Naser Abdallah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Arab Orient Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
