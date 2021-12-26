Arab Orient Insurance : G.A (AOIC) 2021 12 26

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY
PM 04:41:19 2021-12-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 23-12-2021 04:41:19 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's
-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 3:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-12
3:00 on 31-12-2021 at (Microsoft teams) Via video
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (Microsoft teams)
communication to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
Approval of the standalone accounts of Arab Orient
ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺔﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ
Insurance Company (the merging company) and Arab Life
ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺏﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ
and Accident Insurance Company (the merged company)
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) ﺙﺩﺍﻮﺤﻟﺍﻭ
from the date of the company's general assembly's
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
approval of the merger until the date of the company's
ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ
general assembly final decision approving the final
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ (229) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ
merger in accordance with the provisions of Article (229)
.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
and Article (232) of the applicable Companies Law.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Abd Al-Naser Abdallah
Abd Al-Naser Abdallah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
