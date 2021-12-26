Arab Orient Insurance : G.A (AOIC) 2021 12 26

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

The Board of Directors of ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE

COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

3:00 on 31-12-2021 at (Microsoft teams) Via video

communication to discuss the following matters:

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Approval of the standalone accounts of Arab Orient

Insurance Company (the merging company) and Arab Life

and Accident Insurance Company (the merged company)

from the date of the company's general assembly's

approval of the merger until the date of the company's

merger in accordance with the provisions of Article (229)

and Article (232) of the applicable Companies Law.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.