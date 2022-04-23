Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Orient Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOIC   JO2101411012

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

(AOIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-20
1.920 JOD   +4.92%
04/21ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-04-21
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 03 08
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-03-08
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Orient Insurance : G.A (AOIC) 2022 04 23

04/23/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

Date: 21-04-2022 03:03:12 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 03:03:12 2022-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 1:00 on 28-04-2022 at (Microsoft teams) Via video communication to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ 1:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (Microsoft teams)

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 22-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of Association stipulate its deduction

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

To approve the proposal of the board of directors dated 24/02/2022 concerning the distribution of cash dividends to the shareholders at 5% of the company's capital for 2021 and to carry forward the remaining profits, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan.

ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ 2022/02/24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ،ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻗﺎﺑ ﺮﻳﻭﺪﺗﻭ 2021 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %5 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ .ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺔﻄﻳﺮﺷ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Abd Al-Naser Abdallah

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Abd Al-Naser Abdallah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Arab Orient Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 18:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY
04/21ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-04-21
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 03 08
PU
03/08ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors Decision-(AOIC)-2022-03-08
PU
03/03ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors-(AOIC)-2022-03-03
PU
02/01ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2022 02 01
PU
01/02ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Board Of Directors-(AOIC)-2021-12-31
PU
01/02ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Assembly Decision-(AOIC)-2022-01-02
PU
2021ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : G.a (aoic) 2021 12 26
PU
2021ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2021 11 22
PU
2021ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE : Disclosure (AOIC) 2021 11 15
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,8 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2020 5,68 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net cash 2020 1,32 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Arab Orient Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Adel Al Wazani Chief Executive Officer
Saad Amin Twfiq Farah Executive Director-Finance & Secretary
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Tarek Tayseer Nemah Ammary Chief Technical Officer
Ahmed Mahmoud Hasan Al-Ghanim Senior Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB ORIENT INSURANCE COMPANY23.87%69
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.30%48 730
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.66%41 540
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.96%36 448
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%35 990
SAMPO OYJ8.51%27 646