  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Arab Phoenix Holding Company
  News
  7. Summary
    PHNX   JO3123911013

ARAB PHOENIX HOLDING COMPANY

(PHNX)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.1500 JOD    0.00%
03:08aArab Phoenix : G.a (phnx) 2023 03 26
PU
03/16Arab Phoenix : Disclosure (PHNX) 2023 03 16
PU
2022Arab Phoenix : Disclosure (PHNX) 2022 12 08
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Phoenix : G.A (PHNX) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 03:08am EDT
ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS Date: 23-03-2023 02:54:22 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻴﻨﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:54:22 2023-03-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 27-04-2023 at zoom ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻴﻨﻴﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ zoom ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 25-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS

1)

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided that such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﺟﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﺗﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﺟﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺃ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﺗﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ

(1

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Alaa Saifi

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Alaa Saifi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Arab Phoenix Holding PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 07:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
