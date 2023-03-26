Arab Phoenix : G.A (PHNX) 2023 03 26

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS Date: 23-03-2023 02:54:22 PM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻴﻨﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 02:54:22 2023-03-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
The Board of Directors of ARAB PHOENIX HOLDINGS cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 27-04-2023 at zoom ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ to discuss the following matters:
|
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻴﻨﻴﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ zoom ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 25-04-2022
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
|
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
|
ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
|
ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
|
Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ