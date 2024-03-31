Arab Phoenix Holding PSC, formerly Taameer Jordan Holdings PSC, is a Jordan-based company engaged in real estate investment and development activities. Its operations include purchase, investment and reclamation of land and property; real estate development, rent and management; setting up residential, touristic, industrial and commercial projects, and establishment and investment in real estate development companies. It operates through Andalucia Resorts and Real Estate, which launches real estate projects; Al Qabas for Real-Estate Development aims to develop touristic resorts; Teraz Contracting implements the parent Company's projects; Al Mishkat Property and Facility Management offers after sales services and management to commercial complexes and gardens; Al Madariyoun Concrete, which manufactures concrete and building materials; Al Madariyoun Fabrications, which creates metal works in all forms, and Taameer Investment, which manages real estate projects.