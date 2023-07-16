MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN Eng. Shehadah Abu Hdaib Chairman of the Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to introduce Arab Potash Company's (APC) 2022 Sustainability Report, which documents the progress of our continued sustainability journey by communicating our impacts on people, the planet, and operations in a transparent and comprehensive manner. This report is a platform for us to reiterate our continued sustainability commitment to all our stakeholders and interested parties. As stated in our Annual Report, APC faced significant challenges during 2022, many of which were exacerbated by the unprecedented high rates of inflation, persisting supply chain disruptions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the various geo-political tensions around the globe. Despite these challenges, APC continued to thrive, achieving exceptional performance in production and sales, that has resulted in a historical and record net profit of JOD 601 million. I am proud of APC's financial success, which can be attributed to the strategic planning and implementation of initiatives aimed at maximizing operational and marketing flexibility to diversify production and access key markets. In addition, it is also important to recognize our organization's significant contribution to safeguarding global food security. In the year 2022, we witnessed a series of unprecedented global events that have significantly impacted food security. The Russian-Ukrainian

conflict has disrupted food and fertilizer supply chains from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus and the severe droughts in the Horn of Africa and the Americas have further exacerbated existing food insecurities. These events have occurred against the backdrop of global economic pressures and governments around the world have struggled to address these challenges, with their capacity limited by the constraints of climate change. We have also seen global trade affected, with transportation costs increasing and product delivery times being extended. In this challenging environment, we have witnessed large fluctuations in fertilizer prices, which affected APC's sales revenues throughout the year. To address these fluctuations, governments and international organizations, such as the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), have taken steps to promote fertilizer price stability, including lifting restrictions on fertilizer trade and exports. This

has helped alleviate food crises by providing access to affordable fertilizers and maintaining food production. Furthermore, public and private institutions such as APC have continued to promote the efficient use of fertilizers, as well as investing in innovation to develop international best practices and increase productivity using cutting-edge technology. These efforts are aligned with APC's mission to prioritize the principles of sustainable development to support long-term food security and stability. We believe that collaboration is vital for achieving sustainability goals, especially during times like these. As part of our five-year strategy, we are committed to continue working closely with both internal and external stakeholders to build a sustainable global economy that prioritizes positive environmental and social outcomes, creating a thriving future for all. We are particularly proud of our contribution to the local economy by