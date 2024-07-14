It is with great sense of responsibility I share with you the strides we have made in our sustainability journey over the past year. This Sustainability Report exhibits the pivotal sustainability milestones we have reached in 2023, reecting our ongoing eorts to incorporate sustainability into our business practices.

Understanding the urgency of the water scarcity issue in the country, we initiated measures this year to manage our water consumption. This included automating the control of our water stations and installing a surface water collection system. Notably, we have seen a (4.4%) decrease in our specic water consumption this year compared to 2022 despite the increase in our production output. This reduction is a result of various strategic initiatives we have conducted which have signicantly improved eciency and decreased water usage at APC.

Aligning our Energy Strategy with global eorts to combat climate change by transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable sources, we have made integrating sustainable energy a top priority. Starting the journey this year, we have installed a (0.587) MWp solar system in the carpark in Ghour Alsa. Simultaneously, we are conducting feasibility studies for the implementation of various photovoltaic projects across our locations. This initiative, alongside others we have implemented across the years, led to an (18%) reduction in our overall emissions intensity in 2023 when compared to our baseline 2019 values.

Our global reach necessitates vigilant procurement practices, prompting continuous enhancement of our internal controls and processes. In 2023, we revised our procurement manual to include leading industry practices and ethical and environmental considerations, setting the stage for sustainable growth. APC is committed to engaging with diverse suppliers and vendors, selecting those who meet our high standards for quality and sustainability. This strategy aligns with our broader goal of optimizing procurement processes and ensuring high-quality materials and services for our projects. We aim to cultivate a sustainable supply chain that signicantly contributes to Jordan's economic development. Demonstrating this commitment, (62.8%) of our purchase order values in 2023 were allocated to local suppliers, reinforcing our support for local economies and dedication to economic resilience in the region.

Operating in an energy-intensive industry, we recognize our responsibility to promote sustainable practices. This has been one of the key drivers that galvanized our ambition of aligning with leading frameworks to root sustainability into the culture of APC.

At APC, we operate with the health and safety of our employees being of the utmost importance to us. The multiple projects that APC has implemented this year required stringent safety procedures to guarantee the health and safety of our workers. The enhancement in safety measures this year coupled with health and safety training and awareness sessions is the reason the Lost Time Injury Rate (LTIR) decreased by (54%) compared to the previous year.

We consider the skills and knowledge of our employees as a key contributor to our success. That is why we continue to invest in them by providing training and development opportunities. In 2023, we oered our employees a combined total of (20,654) hours of training, focused on upskilling and enhancing their abilities. Extending the importance of knowledge transfer beyond APC, and as part of our commitment to nurturing the potential of the next generation, we are proud to have overseen (430) university scholarships this year. These scholarships are awarded to young people from the local community, as well as the sons and daughters of our employees. Additionally, we are proud to have donated JOD (7) million to support local communities in 2023. To further solidify our commitment to sustainable practices, we established a dedicated Sustainability Unit in 2023 under the Strategic Planning, Excellence & Growth Sector. This new unit will act as the cornerstone for driving sustainability initiatives and instilling a culture of environmental responsibility across our operations. The primary role of this unit is to develop and execute transformative sustainability strategies at various APC locations, ensuring that our sustainability journey is both impactful and integral to our overall business strategy.

Upon reection on our sustainability contributions in 2023, we are proud to announce that APC has been awarded the Silver Medal by EcoVadis. This prestigious global recognition is a testament to our commitment to sustainable business practices. Receiving this accolade arms our position as a company that prioritizes ethical and responsible business practices. Moving forward, we will continue to pursue sustainable initiatives to achieve our business goals while contributing to a better world.

I am proud of APC's remarkable achievements, which are a direct result of our strategic foresight. The success we celebrate today is largely attributable to our 2021-2025 Strategy which has pushed us forward over the last four years, and it was a testament to APC's strategic vision. This strategic roadmap has allowed us to maintain operational exibility, scaling up production to full capacity, ensuring the sustainability and safety of our production processes, diversifying our product oerings, and expanding our global presence while strengthening our position in our current markets. The strategy encompasses (194) targeted initiatives focusing on excellence in product quality, environment conservation, employee welfare, and community engagement. Notably, in 2023, APC achieved the majority of our planned targets under our 2021-2025 Strategy, demonstrating a clear commitment to our goals. As a result, we have revised our goals and strategy, leading to the development of our new 2024-2028 Strategy. Through this new strategy, we have placed sustainability as a key pillar, reminding us of its importance to APC as we embark on our new journey.

I am optimistic about what we can achieve together, and I acknowledge that the milestones we have achieved could not have been possible without the support of our stakeholders. The guidance of our Board of Directors chaired by Eng. Shehadeh Abu Hdeib, the experience of the Executive Management team, and the hard work of our employees have collectively pushed us to reach this far in our sustainability journey.

As we step into a promising new chapter in 2024, our condence is reinforced by the collaborative eorts with our valued partners, stakeholders, and the broader community. Together, we will persist in leading the journey toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

Thank you for your ongoing trust and support.

