Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Potash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOT   JO4104311017

ARAB POTASH COMPANY

(APOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Potash : Britain slaps new economic sanctions on Belarus

08/09/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain slapped sanctions on Belarus's potash and petroleum product exports on Monday to heap pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko by trying to reduce state revenues and target those close to him.

The British sanctions, which prohibited the purchase of transferable securities and money-market instruments issued by the Belarusian state and its state-owned banks, are the latest sanctions imposed by the West over Lukashenko's crackdown.

The package includes measures to prevent Belarusian air carriers from overflying or landing in the United Kingdom and a prohibition on the provision of technical assistance to President Lukashenko's fleet of luxury aircraft.

"These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko's actions since the fraudulent election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "The Lukashenko regime continues to crush democracy and violate human rights in Belarus."

"The products of Lukashenko's state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft."

So far, western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in his former Soviet state since 1994, to change course.

Britain said the United States was also announcing new measures on Monday, one year since the contested Aug. 9 presidential election.

The Belarus Potash Company (BPC) exports potash -- Minsk's main foreign currency earner -- mostly via the Baltic port of Klaipeda in EU-member Lithuania.

"These measures represent a significant additional step in bringing pressure to bear on the Lukashenko regime," Britain's foreign ministry said. "They are carefully targeted to build pressure on Lukashenko, state institutions and those around him to change behaviour, while minimising, as far as possible, any unintended consequences on the wider population in Belarus."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ARAB POTASH COMPANY
07:37aARAB POTASH : Britain slaps new economic sanctions on Belarus
RE
07/29Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
06/25Most Belarus potash exports not affected by EU sanctions - analysts
RE
04/29Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/12ARAB POTASH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/05ARAB POTASH : Belarus raises price in potash supply contract with India
RE
2020Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2020Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2020ARAB POTASH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 456 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2020 127 M 179 M 179 M
Net cash 2020 130 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 182 M 3 078 M 3 083 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 2,80%
Chart ARAB POTASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Arab Potash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAB POTASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed A. Razem Senior Vice President-Finance & Support Services
Maen Fahad Abdul Karim Al-Nsour President & Chief Executive Officer
Shehada Abdallah Alhamad Abu Hudaib Chairman
Mohammad Abu Gheyab Vice President-Operations
Ahmad Jamal Nawwaf Al-Bataineh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAB POTASH COMPANY24.71%3 078
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.2.16%13 202
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-17.60%9 140
ICL GROUP LTD39.36%9 077
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO45.96%8 064
UPL LIMITED66.71%8 008