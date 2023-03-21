Arab Potash : Disclosure (APOT) 2023 03 21

|
With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standards, and the
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
instructions of Corporate Governance for the year 2017,
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
kindly be informed of APC's Board of Directors decision in
ﻡﻮﻳ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
its meeting held on Monday, March 20, 2023 to
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺎﺑ 2023/03/20 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻹﺍ
recommend to APC's General Assembly to distribute to
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ (%180) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ
the shareholders of the Company a cash dividends
ﻊﻀﺨﻳ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ
amount that is equal to ( 180%) of the Company's paid-up
،ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺍ ﻱﺃ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ
capital, noting that this decision is subject to the approval
( http://smartagm.ae ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻟﺎﺳﺭﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
of the General Assembly of the Company. For any inquiries,
ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻭﺃ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ
please submit them via the following Ordinary General Assembly
. ( APC.Shareholder@arabpotash.com ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﺪﻳﺮﺒﻟﺍ
Meeting link ( http://smartagm.ae) or via email ( APC .
|
shareholder@arabpotash.com)
