  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Arab Potash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APOT   JO4104311017

ARAB POTASH COMPANY

(APOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
39.60 JOD   -3.30%
Arab Potash : Disclosure (APOT) 2023 03 21
PU
01:31aArab Potash : Board Of Directors Decision-(APOT)-2023-03-21
PU
Arab Potash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Arab Potash : Disclosure (APOT) 2023 03 21

03/21/2023 | 01:31am EDT
THE ARAB POTASH

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB POTASH

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 20-03-2023 03:50:05 PM

PM 03:50:05 2023-03-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Cash Dividends Distribution

ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standards, and the

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

instructions of Corporate Governance for the year 2017,

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

kindly be informed of APC's Board of Directors decision in

ﻡﻮﻳ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

its meeting held on Monday, March 20, 2023 to

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺎﺑ 2023/03/20 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻹﺍ

recommend to APC's General Assembly to distribute to

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ (%180) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

the shareholders of the Company a cash dividends

ﻊﻀﺨﻳ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ

amount that is equal to ( 180%) of the Company's paid-up

،ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺍ ﻱﺃ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ

capital, noting that this decision is subject to the approval

( http://smartagm.ae ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﻟﺎﺳﺭﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

of the General Assembly of the Company. For any inquiries,

ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻭﺃ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ

please submit them via the following Ordinary General Assembly

. ( APC.Shareholder@arabpotash.com ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﺪﻳﺮﺒﻟﺍ

Meeting link ( http://smartagm.ae) or via email ( APC .

shareholder@arabpotash.com)

20-03-2023

20-03-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ

ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

APC - Arab Potash Company plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 05:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
