THE ARAB POTASH
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE ARAB POTASH
ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 01-08-2023 11:42:41 AM
AM 11:42:41 2023-08-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Election of APC Audit Committee Chairman and Vice
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧﻭ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Vice
With reference to the Disclosure and Accounting
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
Standards Instructions, kindly be informed that Eng.
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ،ﺔﻧﻭﺍﺮﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺧﺩ ﺡﺮﻔﻣ
Mofareh Dakhilallah Jum'a Al-Tarawneh, the
ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ
representative of the Government Investment
ﺡﻭﺪﻤﻣ ﻥﻭﺪﻳﺯ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ ،ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟ ًﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ ،ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ
Management Company, at APC's Board of Directors, has
ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ،ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ
been elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee,
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ًﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ ،ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
and Mr. Zaidoun M.A. Abu Hassan, the representative of
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
the Social Security Corporation at APC's Board of
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ .2023/07/31
Directors, has been elected as Vice-Chairman of the Audit
.2023/08/01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/1659 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺪﻧﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍﻭ
Committee during the Audit Committee meeting that was
held on July 31, 2023. Attached please find Senior VPF
Finance & Support Services letter No. 1659/23 dated
August 1, 2023.
31-07-2023
31-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ
ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
