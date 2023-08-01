THE ARAB POTASH

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB POTASH

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-08-2023 11:42:41 AM

AM 11:42:41 2023-08-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Election of APC Audit Committee Chairman and

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧﻭ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Vice

With reference to the Disclosure and Accounting

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

Standards Instructions, kindly be informed that Eng.

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ،ﺔﻧﻭﺍﺮﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻤﺟ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺧﺩ ﺡﺮﻔﻣ

Mofareh Dakhilallah Jum'a Al-Tarawneh, the

ﺱﺎﺗﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

representative of the Government Investment

ﺡﻭﺪﻤﻣ ﻥﻭﺪﻳﺯ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ ،ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟ ًﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ ،ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ

Management Company, at APC's Board of Directors, has

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ،ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

been elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee,

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ًﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ ،ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

and Mr. Zaidoun M.A. Abu Hassan, the representative of

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

the Social Security Corporation at APC's Board of

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ .2023/07/31

Directors, has been elected as Vice-Chairman of the Audit

.2023/08/01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/1659 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺪﻧﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟﺍﻭ

Committee during the Audit Committee meeting that was

held on July 31, 2023. Attached please find Senior VPF

Finance & Support Services letter No. 1659/23 dated

August 1, 2023.

31-07-2023

31-07-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ

ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺩﻭﻭﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻏ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

