Arab Potash Company PLC (APC) is a Jordan-based mining company that manufactures and supplies minerals for use in the agricultural and chemical industries. The Company is active in three business segments: the Production of Potash and Salt; the Production of Potassium Nitrate fertilizer and Calcium pyrophosphate, and the Production of mixed salt and mud. The Company's production is categorized into four types include Standard Potash, Fine Potash, Industrial Potash and Granular Potash. The Company operates four plants: Hot Leach Plant (HLP), Cold Crystallization Plant (CCP I), Industrial Potash Plant (IPP) and New Cold Crystallization Plant (CCP II) in Jordan. The Company's subsidiaries include Arab Fertilizers & Chemical Industries Ltd. (KEMAPCO), Jordan Magnesia Company, Numeira for Mixed salts and mud, and Jordan Dead Sea Industries.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals