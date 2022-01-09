Arab Potash : G.A (APOT) 2022 01 09

THE ARAB POTASH

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

ًﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺇ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ Reporting the activities of the Committees of APC's Board of Directors in

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (ـﻫ/6) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ accordance with Clause (6/h) of the Instructions of Corporate

2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ. Governance for Shareholding Listed Companies for the year 2017

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ