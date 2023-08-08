ARAB UNION INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ARAB UNION INTERNATIONAL
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INSURANCE
PM 12:47:17 2023-08-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 08-08-2023 12:47:17 PM
ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ ﻦﻴﻌﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻜﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Ownership and Dealings of Insiders and Their
relatives.
Date of the event (appointment / change in ownership):
2023-08-07 :(ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ) ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
07-08-2023
Name of insider whose details are being disclosed: Rose
ﺔﻐﻠﻟﺍ) ﻪﺗﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻊﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
ahmad salameh lozi
ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﻼﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺯﻭﺭ :(ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ
Ownership of Insiders
ﻊﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻜﻠﻣ
331,902
331,902
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻥﺎﻤﺸﺧ ﺙﺭﺎﺣ
ﻥﺎﻤﺸﺧ ﺙﺭﺎﺣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
