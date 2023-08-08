ARAB UNION INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ARAB UNION INTERNATIONAL

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INSURANCE

PM 12:47:17 2023-08-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 08-08-2023 12:47:17 PM

ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ ﻦﻴﻌﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻜﻠﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Ownership and Dealings of Insiders and Their

relatives.

Date of the event (appointment / change in ownership):

2023-08-07 :(ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ) ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

07-08-2023

Name of insider whose details are being disclosed: Rose

ﺔﻐﻠﻟﺍ) ﻪﺗﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﻊﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ahmad salameh lozi

ﻱﺯﻮﻠﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﻼﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺯﻭﺭ :(ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ

Ownership of Insiders

ﻊﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻜﻠﻣ

331,902

331,902

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻥﺎﻤﺸﺧ ﺙﺭﺎﺣ

ﻥﺎﻤﺸﺧ ﺙﺭﺎﺣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arab Union International Insurance Co. PSC published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:17:48 UTC.