Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Arabia Cotton Ginning Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACGC   EGS32221C011

ARABIA COTTON GINNING COMPANY

(ACGC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arabia Cotton Ginning : Arab Cotton Ginning (ACGC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Standalone) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Arab Cotton Ginning (ACGC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Standalone) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
16/02/2022
Company Name: Arab Cotton Ginning
ISIN Code: EGS32221C011
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 16,517 (value in thousands)
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 24,944 (value in thousands)
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: Arab Cotton Ginning

Disclaimer

Arabia Cotton Ginning Co. SAE published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARABIA COTTON GINNING COMPANY
2021Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2021Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Nine Months..
CI
2021Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months ..
CI
2021Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Reports Earnings Results for the Period from July 1, 2020..
CI
2020Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Names Mohsen Hassan as Director
CI
2020Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Decides Not to Distribute Dividends for Fiscal Year 2019/..
CI
2020Arab Cotton Ginning Reports Standalone Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year 2020
CI
2020Modern Nile Cotton Company announced that it expects to receive EGP 70 million in fundi..
CI
2020Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months of Fiscal ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 276 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
Net income 2021 -23,0 M -1,47 M -1,47 M
Net Debt 2021 411 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 414 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart ARABIA COTTON GINNING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Arabia Cotton Ginning Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARABIA COTTON GINNING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,58 EGP
Average target price 2,35 EGP
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Managers and Directors
Muhsin Mohamed Abdel Rahman Hassan Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Ali Hussein Ali El-Qalyoobi Chairman
Mohammed Nasr Eddin Abdul Majid Independent Director
Abla Adel Khairy Independent Director
Ahmed Khalid Mustafa El-Bosaty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARABIA COTTON GINNING COMPANY-6.73%26
TRIDENT LIMITED1.41%3 771
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-29.06%3 068
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-4.64%3 019
TEIJIN LIMITED-0.35%2 341
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-29.36%1 565