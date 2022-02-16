Arabia Cotton Ginning : Arab Cotton Ginning (ACGC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Standalone) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021

Arab Cotton Ginning (ACGC.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Standalone) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
16/02/2022
Company Name: Arab Cotton Ginning
ISIN Code: EGS32221C011
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 16,517 (value in thousands)
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 24,944 (value in thousands)
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: Arab Cotton Ginning
Disclaimer
Arabia Cotton Ginning Co. SAE published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:43:02 UTC.