    ARCC   EGS3C0O1C016

ARABIAN CEMENT COMPANY S.A.E.

(ARCC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Arabian Cement E : Company (ARCC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/13/2022 | 04:32am EST
Arabian Cement Company (ARCC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
13/02/2022
Company Name : Arabian Cement Company
ISIN Code : EGS3C0O1C016
Reuters Code : ARCC.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 09/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.

Disclaimer

Arabian Cement Company SAE published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 335 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 63,0 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 704 M 108 M 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,50 EGP
Average target price 10,30 EGP
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio Alcantaria Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvador Cabañas Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Generoso Bertolín Agustín Chairman
Sameh Saleh Chief Operations Officer
Ziad Ahmed Bahauddin Abdel Aal Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARABIAN CEMENT COMPANY S.A.E.-0.44%108
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED16.17%35 281
HOLCIM LTD10.56%33 985
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-0.13%20 085
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-13.45%15 293
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-7.73%11 926