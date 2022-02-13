Arabian Cement E : Company (ARCC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Arabian Cement Company (ARCC.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
13/02/2022
Company Name : Arabian Cement Company
ISIN Code : EGS3C0O1C016
Reuters Code : ARCC.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 09/02/2022 decided to address the company to abide by the provision of Article 31 of the Listing Rules and Article 45 of the Executive Regulations.
