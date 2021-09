Arabian Centres Company announced the opening of Jeddah Park centre located on Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah on Thursday 09th September 2021, to be the 22nd centre in the Company's portfolio. The centre has a GLA of 126.5k square meters, and it contains over 350 commercial units that include the finest international and local brands in the fields of fashion, cosmetics, food and beverages.