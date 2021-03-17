Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres plans $500 mln sukuk - sources

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian mall operator
Arabian Centres is planning a sale of $500 million
sukuk, or Islamic bonds, sources familiar with the matter said,
in what would be the first Saudi corporate international bond
issuance this year.
Arabian Centres, which operates 21 shopping centres across
Saudi Arabia, made its debut in the international sukuk market
in 2019 with a $500 million issuance, after going public earlier
that year with a 2.8 billion riyal ($746.61 million) initial
public offering in Saudi Arabia.
The company, which did not immediately respond to a request
for comment, saw its net profit drop an annual 34.1% in the
nine-month period ending on Dec. 31 last year, as containment
measures against the coronavirus pandemic impacted business.
HSBC is helping the firm to arrange the deal, the
sources said, with one of them adding Goldman Sachs has
also been chosen to lead the transaction.
The two banks declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
on Wednesday.
Proceeds from the planned debt sale - expected to happen
before Ramadan - will be used to refinance outstanding debt and
to back expansion plans, said one of the sources.
Arabian Centres went public in 2019. Its offering was the
kingdom's third biggest IPO since Saudi Arabian lender National
Commercial Bank raised $6 billion in 2014, according to
Refinitiv data.
Its 2019 debut international sukuk were four times
oversubscribed.
The planned deal follows a flurry of transactions from
mainly governments and banks in the Gulf region this year, with
borrowers taking advantage of low rates to boost coffers hurt by
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deal-making however has slowed down a bit in recent weeks
due to rates volatility.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Davide Barbuscia, additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans)