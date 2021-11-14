Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Arabian Food Industries Company (DOMTY) - S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMT   EGS30031C016

ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DOMTY) - S.A.E

(DOMT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arabian Food Industries DOMTY E : (DOMT.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

11/14/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Arabian Food Industries DOMTY (DOMT.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Arabian Food Industries DOMTY
ISIN Code : EGS30031C016
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 9,212,005
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 94,266,622
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Arabian Food Industries DOMTY

Disclaimer

Arabian Food Industries Co. SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DOMTY) - S.A.E
10/11Arabian Food Industries Company Domty - S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Second Q..
CI
09/07Domty Signs Two Contracts with AMF to Supply the Fourth Line of Baked Goods and the Fir..
CI
06/16ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES DOMTY E : Earnings Flash (DOMT.L) ARABIAN FOOD IND. CO. DOMTY S.A...
MT
06/15Arabian Food Industries Company Domty - S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
04/07Arabian Food Industries Company - S.A.E Approves Dividend for the Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/17FrieslandCampina and Arabian Food Industries Company Enter Joint Venture Agreement
CI
03/01Arabian Food Industries Company Domty - S.A.E Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Q..
CI
01/14Arabian Food Industries Company - S.A.E Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter of..
CI
2020Arabian Food Industries Company - S.A.E Announces Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quar..
CI
2020Arabian Food Industries Company - S.A.E signed a contract to acquire packing line for d..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 998 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 139 M 8,88 M 8,88 M
Net Debt 2021 653 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 1 193 M 75,9 M 76,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DOMTY) - S.A.E
Duration : Period :
Arabian Food Industries Company (DOMTY) - S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DOMTY) - S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,22 EGP
Average target price 7,84 EGP
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omar Mohammad Abdul Hamid El-Domaty Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Baqi Abdul Rahman MD-Financial Affairs & Executive Director
Mounir Amin Fakhry Abdel Nour Independent Non-Executive Director
Hani Salah Sarie El-Din Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahmoud Kamal Al-Baroudy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DOMTY) - S.A.E-17.58%76
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.34%40 044
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.43%23 641
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-34.58%13 592
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED9.98%9 422
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.92%8 227