Arabian Food Industries DOMTY E : (DOMT.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

Arabian Food Industries DOMTY (DOMT.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Arabian Food Industries DOMTY
ISIN Code : EGS30031C016
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 9,212,005
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 94,266,622
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Arabian Food Industries DOMTY
Disclaimer
Arabian Food Industries Co. SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 08:49:04 UTC.