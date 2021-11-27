Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Takaful ASCANA Insurance : Notification from the company

Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Company (PLC)-Takaful- Ascana Ins

NOTIFICATION

A notice regarding cash dividends not received by the shareholders of local listed public shareholding companies and held with companies prior to 1st March 2015

With reference to the directives issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority (the "Authority") regarding cash dividends not received by the shareholders of local public listed shareholding companies and held with companies for the period before 1st March 2015.

Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Company (PLC)-Takaful- Ascana Ins calls upon the shareholders who are entitled to cash dividends not received for the period before 1st March 2015, to visit the following link (https://www.ascana.ae/ascana-investor-relations/unclaimed-dividends)in order to ensure the shareholder's name exists as eligible for cash dividend. In the event that the shareholder is entitled to any cash dividend, the shareholder shall provide the Company with the following required documents in order for the Company to enable the disbursement of the dividend:

A letter signed by the shareholder or his/her legal representative addressed to the Company that includes a request to transfer cash dividends that are due. The original and copy of the shareholder's Emirates ID and original and copy of the shareholder's passport. In case there is a General Power of Attorney or Special Power of Attorney issued by the shareholder, to kindly provide the original and duly authenticated Power of Attorney with a copy thereof, as well as the original and copy of the Attorney's Emirates ID, the original and a copy of the Attorney's passport. Any other documents that may be required by the Company.

We would also like to confirm that with effect from 14th February 2021, all dividends that have not been received by the relevant beneficiaries will be transferred to the Authority, which will be responsible for disbursing the dividends to the relevant eligible shareholders upon a claim being made in regard to the same. Furthermore, the Authority will publish a statement on its website and on the financial market's website indicating its role with all details in due course.

For any further enquires please feel free to contact the company by email (sunil@ascana.net), or Tel : 00971-42824403 /00971-42825585.