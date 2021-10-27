اعلان شركة الدرع العربي للتأمين التعاوني عن آخر التطورات لـ إعلان شركة الدرع العربي ل&

Introduction

Further to the announcement made by Arabian Shield Company published on Tadawul website dated 04/12/1442 (h) corresponding to 14/07/2021 (g) in connection with Arabian Shield Company signing a binding merger agreement to merge with Alahli Takaful Company. pursuant to which Arabian Shield and Alahli Takaful have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement a merger between the two firms in accordance with the Companies Law and the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority (the "Merger"), and whereby the announcement stipulated that the Merger is subject to a number of conditions and approvals including obtaining regulatory approvals from the Saudi Central Bank and the General Authority for Competition and other competent authorities, Arabian shield announces the issuance of the non-objection of the Saudi Central Bank on 20/03/1443 (corresponding to 26/10/2021G) on the Merger and a number of relevant matters, noting that the Merger remains subject to a number of conditions including obtaining the remaining regulatory approvals and the approvals of the firms' shareholders.