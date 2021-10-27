Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8070   SA000A0MLUH9

ARABIAN SHIELD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8070)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

اعلان شركة الدرع العربي للتأمين التعاوني عن آخر التطورات لـ إعلان شركة الدرع العربي ل&

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces an update on Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. announcement regarding entry into a binding agreement to merge with Alahli Takaful Company ("ATC") and its firm intention to make a share SWAP offer to transfer all assets and liabilities in ATC to Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company

Element List Explanation
Introduction Further to the announcement made by Arabian Shield Company published on Tadawul website dated 04/12/1442 (h) corresponding to 14/07/2021 (g) in connection with Arabian Shield Company signing a binding merger agreement to merge with Alahli Takaful Company.

pursuant to which Arabian Shield and Alahli Takaful have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement a merger between the two firms in accordance with the Companies Law and the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority (the "Merger"), and whereby the announcement stipulated that the Merger is subject to a number of conditions and approvals including obtaining regulatory approvals from the Saudi Central Bank and the General Authority for Competition and other competent authorities, Arabian shield announces the issuance of the non-objection of the Saudi Central Bank on 20/03/1443 (corresponding to 26/10/2021G) on the Merger and a number of relevant matters, noting that the Merger remains subject to a number of conditions including obtaining the remaining regulatory approvals and the approvals of the firms' shareholders.

Previous Announcement Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. announcement regarding entry into a binding agreement to merge with Alahli Takaful Company ("ATC") and its firm intention to make a share SWAP offer to transfer all assets and liabilities in ATC to Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-07-14 Corresponding to 1442-12-04
Percentage of fulfilled achievement Not Applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date Not Applicable
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Not Applicable

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 396 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2020 31,7 M 8,44 M 8,44 M
Net cash 2020 518 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 986 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ARABIAN SHIELD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARABIAN SHIELD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basel Abdullah Abdulkareem Chief Executive Officer
Faisal Hussain Al-Qahtani Chief Financial Officer
Naif bin Sultan Mohammed Al-Saud Chairman
Raied bin Ali Al-Saif Independent Director
Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Ali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARABIAN SHIELD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY35.76%263
ALLIANZ SE0.30%95 212
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.44.56%85 282
CHUBB LIMITED21.64%84 193
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.19%65 210
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED106.07%38 963