Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
15,020
12,081
24.327
1,065
1,310.328
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
4,244
5,751
-26.204
8,182
-48.13
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
11,546
16,572
-30.328
7,983
44.632
Total Comprehensive Income
7,844
17,386
-54.883
3,260
140.613
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP)
424,968
427,141
-0.508
Net Written Premiums (NWP)
278,809
244,077
14.229
Net Incurred Claims
207,975
182,571
13.914
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment
2,638
2,814
-6.254
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
28,798
24,087
19.558
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
15,973
11,199
42.628
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
34,864
33,364
4.495
Total Comprehensive Income
30,021
18,865
59.135
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
492,925
461,904
6.715
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.62
0.6
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The DECREASE in Net Profit for the quarter compared with the same quarter last year is due to increase in Net Incurred Claims by 11%, increase in Operating & Administrative Expenses by 15% and decrease in Investment Income by 24% which was offset by increase in Net Earned Premium by 4%, increase in Earned Commission Income by 10% and decrease in Other Underwriting Costs by 17%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The INCREASE in Net Profit for the quarter compared with the previous quarter is due to increase in Net Earned Premium by 13% and decrease in Operating & Administrative Expenses by 19% which was offset by decrease in Earned Commission Income by 12%, increase in Net Incurred Claims by 8%, increase in Other Underwriting Costs by 21% and decrease in Investment Income by 46%
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The INCREASE in Net Profit for the period compared with the same period last year is due to increase in Earned Commission Income by 18%, decrease in Other Underwriting Costs by 79%, and increase in Investment Income by 33% which was offset by decrease in Net Earned Premium by 2%, increase in Net Incurred Claims by 14% and increase in Operating & Administrative Expenses by 2%
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other standards and pronouncements issued by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants ("SOCPA"), consistent with the Company's accounting policies. Comparatives have been restated.
Additional Information
Total Comprehensive Income for the quarter was SR 7,844 thousand compared to SR 17,386 thousand for the equivalent quarter from the previous year, decreased by 55% and compared to SR 3,260 thousand for the previous quarter, increased by 141%.
Total Comprehensive Income for the period was SR 30,021 thousand compared to SR 18,865 thousand for the equivalent period from the previous year, increased by 59%.
Total Shareholders' Equity by end of the current period is SR 492,925 thousand compared to SR 461,904 thousand for the equivalent period from the previous year, increased by 7% (No minority interest).
The profits after Zakat and Income Tax for the current quarter reached SR 8,516 thousand compared to SR 13,473 thousand for the same quarter of last year, a decrease of 37%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are SR 0.21 per share versus SR 0.34 per share for the same quarter last year.
The profits after Zakat and Income Tax for the current period reached SR 24,993 thousand compared to SR 24,063 thousand for the same period of last year, an increase of 4%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the current period are SR 0.62 per share versus SR 0.6 per share for the same period last year.
The authorized, issued and fully paid share capital of the Company is SAR 400,000,000 consisting of 40,000,000 shares each with a nominal value of 10 Saudi Riyals.
