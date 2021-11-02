Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Total Comprehensive Income for the period was SR 30,021 thousand compared to SR 18,865 thousand for the equivalent period from the previous year, increased by 59%.

Total Shareholders' Equity by end of the current period is SR 492,925 thousand compared to SR 461,904 thousand for the equivalent period from the previous year, increased by 7% (No minority interest).

The profits after Zakat and Income Tax for the current quarter reached SR 8,516 thousand compared to SR 13,473 thousand for the same quarter of last year, a decrease of 37%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are SR 0.21 per share versus SR 0.34 per share for the same quarter last year.

The profits after Zakat and Income Tax for the current period reached SR 24,993 thousand compared to SR 24,063 thousand for the same period of last year, an increase of 4%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the current period are SR 0.62 per share versus SR 0.6 per share for the same period last year.

The authorized, issued and fully paid share capital of the Company is SAR 400,000,000 consisting of 40,000,000 shares each with a nominal value of 10 Saudi Riyals.