Arabian Steel Pipes Manufacturing Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in steel pipe manufacturing sector. The Company produces a various types of pipes, such as seam welded steel pipes, riser pipe, round tubes and pipes, as well as square and rectangular tubes. The Company's products are used for electric sector. Its products are steel tubular poles, lattice poles, high tension power transmission towers and telecom towers. The Company provides the service of general hot-dip galvanizing for any steel structure. In addition, the Company serves in electric power transmission and distribution, and water transportation network. It is exporting its products to several neighboring countries mainly, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.