  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  Arabtec Holding
  News
  Summary
    ARTC   AEA001501013

ARABTEC HOLDING

(ARTC)
Summary 
Summary

Arabtec : Abu Dhabi cancels $3 billion airport terminal contract, sources say

07/05/2021 | 05:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors tour the construction site of the midfield terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state-owned airport operator has cancelled a contract with a consortium which was building a 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) terminal at the emirate's main airport, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec, Turkey's TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), were awarded the contract in 2012 to build the Midfield Terminal Building at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

One of the sources said state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports cancelled the contract after the group over ran project costs.

Abu Dhabi Airports and TAV Insaat declined comment. Arabtec, which filed for liquidation in January, and CCC representatives could not be reached for comment.

The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays. Abu Dhabi Airports in 2019 said that construction of the new terminal was 97.6% complete.

Two sources said Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trojan had been awarded the contract to finish the terminal's construction.

Trojan did not respond to a request for comment.

The new 700,000 square metre terminal was supposed to support the growth of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways. When the project was launched, the state-owned airline was seeking to build a major transit hub in the UAE capital, but it has restructured and scaled back its ambitions since then.

The contract cancellation also comes amid a deep pandemic-driven recession in the travel industry that is forecast to take years to recover.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Davide Barbuscia, Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai, Ceyda Caglayan in Istanbul; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 7 786 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net income 2019 -774 M -211 M -211 M
Net Debt 2019 1 081 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 795 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart ARABTEC HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Arabtec Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 0,53 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Najeh Awad Chief Financial Officer
Waleed Ahmed Salem Al-Muhairi Chairman
Ghannam Butti Al-Mazrouei Independent Director
Tareq Ahmed Al-Masaood Al-Mehairbi Independent Director
Khaleefa Ali Mohammad Al-Qamzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARABTEC HOLDING0.00%216
VINCI12.56%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.84%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.41%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.61%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.95%18 939