Arabtec : Abu Dhabi cancels $3 bln airport terminal contract, sources say

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state-owned airport
operator has canceled a contract with a consortium which was
building a 10.8 billion dirham terminal at the
emirate's main airport, four sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based
Arabtec, Turkey's TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated
Contractors Company (CCC), were awarded the contract in 2012 to
build the Midfield Terminal Building at Abu Dhabi International
Airport.
One of the sources said state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports
canceled the contract after the group over ran project costs.
Abu Dhabi Airports and TAV Insaat declined comment. Arabtec,
which filed for liquidation in January, and CCC representatives
could not be reached for comment.
The terminal, which is still under construction and was once
scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays.
Abu Dhabi Airports in 2019 said that construction of the new
terminal was 97.6% complete.
Two sources said Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trojan had been
awarded the contract to finish the terminal's construction.
Trojan did not respond to a request for comment.
The new 700,000 square meter terminal was supposed to
support the growth of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways. When the
project was launched, the state-owned airline was seeking to
build a major transit hub in the UAE capital, but it has
restructured and scaled back its ambitions since then.
The contract cancellation also comes amid a deep
pandemic-driven recession in the travel industry that is
forecast to take years to recover.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Davide Barbuscia, Hadeel Al
Sayegh in Dubai, Ceyda Caglayan in Istanbul; Editing by Edmund
Blair)