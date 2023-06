Araca Energy : Articles of Association up to date as per 31 May 2023

In case of any discrepancies between the Norwegian and English version of the Articles of Association of Ecoteq Energy ASA, the Norwegian version shall prevail.

* * * * *

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

ECOTEQ ENERGY ASA

(business reg. no. 989 307 606)

(last amended 31 May 2023)

§ 1

The name of the Company is Ecoteq Energy ASA. The Company is a Public Limited Liability Company.

§ 2

The registered address of the Company is in the municipality of Oslo.

§ 3