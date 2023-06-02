Araca Energy : Ecoteq Energy – Annual Report 2022

ECOTEQ ENERGY ASA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE PARENT COMPANY PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SIMPLIFIED APPLICATION OF INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ACCORDING TO THE NORWEGIAN ACCOUNTING ACT § 3-9 31 DECEMBER 2022

Contents Page Group Financial Statement of Ecoteq Energy ASA Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 7 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 10 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 10-22

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT Ecoteq Energy ASA (the "Company" or "Ecoteq") is a leading global sand oil extraction company that combines cutting- edge technology with an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. The Company's mission is to extract oil from waste materials in an eco-friendly manner while generating significant profits. The Company's headquarter is located in Oslo, Norway. Ecoteq Energy is listed on the NOTC A-List in Norway under the ticker ECOT. The Company changed its name from Araca Energy ASA to Ecoteq Energy ASA in December 2022. Operations In 2022 the Company had ownership interest in Aladdin Oil & Gas (Cyprus) Ltd ("Aladdin"), Culebra Holding Ltd ("Culebra"), Larchbay Traders & Consultants Ltd ("Larchbay") and Select Investment Ltd ("Select") together ("the Group"). Aladdin and Culebra were in 2022 financial investments for Ecoteq and the Company owned 47.6% and 34.3% respectively. Culebra owns 100% of the Russian company OOO Geotechnologia ("Geotechnologia"). Larchbay and Select was in 2022 100% owned subsidiaries. In 2022 there were limited progress in the development of the underlying assets. Due to the now ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine all activity was very challenging and information from the companies have been limited. Subsequent Events In an extraordinary general meeting 31 March 2023, the following resolutions were passed: Decrease of the share capital from NOK 22 332 240 by NOK 16 749 180 to NOK 5 583 060 through a reduction of the nominal value of the Company's shares to NOK 5.

The Board decided in 2022 to propose a purchase of 100% of the shares in Valkor Environmental LLC ("Valkor") for the AGM. Valkor owns 6 parcels in Unitah County in Utah, a license to extract oil as well as a license to use the extraction technology of Petroteq Energy Inc. The company has 2P reserves corresponding to approx. 121 million BOE. The company was owned by Global Commodities Business Partners Ltd ("GCBP") and after the acquisition, GCBP through its shareholders is now Ecoteq's largest shareholder. The purchase price was NOK 2 624 964 120 and was settled with new shares in Ecoteq. The shares were issued at NOK 9 per share each with a face value of NOK 5.

In order to secure an additional upside for the existing shareholders, the general meeting decided to issue

5 583 060 warrants to shareholders of the Company as per the date of the general meeting. No consideration is to be paid for the warrants. Subscription price is NOK 9 per share, and notice of exercise must be given no later than 31 March 2025. Divest all of the Company's shares in Aladdin, Culebra, Larchbay and Select to Saur International LLP against a consideration of USD 100.

Election of new Board of Directors: Raymond Gerald Bailey, chairman o Tatiana Melkaia

o Karar S. Doomey o Kari Hübner

A Private Placement was proposed by the Board, the share capital of Ecoteq Energy ASA shall be increased by NOK 5 508 000 by subscription of 612 000 shares, each of a nominal value of NOK 5, the subscription price was NOK 9 per share. The Private Placement were fully subscribed by Santana in Stockholm AB. In March 2023, Lars Erik Bengtsson was appointed as CEO in the Company. 3

Financial statements 2022 The Company prepares and presents its accounts in accordance with Simplified International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Board of Directors and the CEO consider the statements and corresponding notes presented in this report to give a correct and accurate summary of the Company's operations and position as at 31 December 2022. The accounts for 2022 includes only the parent company Ecoteq Energy ASA. Operating revenues for the year ended 31 December 2022 amounted to MNOK 0.1 compared to MNOK 0.2 in the year ended 31 December 2021. For the year ended 31 December 2022 the Company incurred a loss from operations of MNOK 2.2 (for the year ended 31 December 2021 the Group incurred a loss of MNOK 1.6). Loss after tax for the year ended 31 December 2022 was MNOK 3.8, compared to profit of MNOK 7.4 for the Group in 2021. The profit in 2021 was due to a reversal of accruals in the subsidiary Larchbay. Net working capital is negative with MNOK 0.4 in the end of 2022. (2021: MNOK negative MNOK 20.9). Available cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2022 were MNOK 0.1. The Company did not have any interest-bearing debt in the end of 2022. As at 31 December 2022, the Company had total assets of MNOK 0.4. Total Shareholders' equity was minus MNOK 0.4. In December 2022, a total of NOK 24 130 498 in outstanding debt was converted to equity at NOK 0.032 per share, resulting in 754 078 075 new shares. Board of directors and key management In 2022 the Board consisted of: Mr Rashid Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board

Mr Abdulkareem Al Mutawa

Mrs Tatiana Melkaia Gender equality Out of three employees and consultants in the Group as of the year ended 31 December 2022, there is one woman. Women are represented in the board members in Ecoteq Energy ASA. The Company is trying to recruit women to Group management positions. Women are well represented in the Group. There are no significant differences in employee benefits between men and women. Working conditions Safe working conditions are a fundamental prerequisite for the future growth of the Group. The Board and the CEO consider the working conditions in the Group to be satisfactory. No serious accidents resulting in major personal injuries or material damage have been reported in year ended 31 December 2022. Research & development activities The Group has not undertaken any research and development (R&D) activities in year ended 31 December 2022. Anti-discrimination The Discrimination Act´s purpose is to promote equality, ensure equal opportunities and rights, and prevent discrimination. The Group is working actively to promote this in all of the Group's activities including recruitment, salary, working condition, promotion, development and protection against harassment. 4