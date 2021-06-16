Araca Energy : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 30th of June 2021

16 Jun 2021

16.06.2021

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING LIMITATION OF PHYSICAL PRESENCE

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Board encourages shareholders to not physically attend the General Meeting. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to authorize the chairperson of the board or the Chair of the General meeting to vote on their behalf or use the proxy form available on the Company´s website. By using a proxy with voting instructions, the shareholders will vote on the specific issues without personal attendance.

Araca Energy ASA summons all shareholders to an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 30th of June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CET), at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The summons has been sent to all registered shareholders 16th of June 2021 in regular mail.

To download the Summons, click here.

If you wish to attend at the Annual General Meeting please use this form: Download the Attendance Slip

If you wish to grant a power of attorney in connection with the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Power of Attorney Slip

For further information, please contact:

Harald Sætvedt

CEO

E-mail: hs@araca.no