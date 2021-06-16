Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET
  5. Araca Energy ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARACA   NO0010318405

ARACA ENERGY ASA

(ARACA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NORWEGIAN OVER THE COUNTER MARKET - 03/05
0.05 NOK   -16.67%
03:56aARACA ENERGY  : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 30th of June 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Araca Energy : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 30th of June 2021

06/16/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16
Jun
2021
Meetings - 16 June, 2021

16.06.2021

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING LIMITATION OF PHYSICAL PRESENCE

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Board encourages shareholders to not physically attend the General Meeting. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to authorize the chairperson of the board or the Chair of the General meeting to vote on their behalf or use the proxy form available on the Company´s website. By using a proxy with voting instructions, the shareholders will vote on the specific issues without personal attendance.

Araca Energy ASA summons all shareholders to an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 30th of June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CET), at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The summons has been sent to all registered shareholders 16th of June 2021 in regular mail.

To download the Summons, click here.

If you wish to attend at the Annual General Meeting please use this form: Download the Attendance Slip

If you wish to grant a power of attorney in connection with the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Power of Attorney Slip

For further information, please contact:

Harald Sætvedt

CEO

E-mail: hs@araca.no

Disclaimer

Araca Energy ASA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARACA ENERGY ASA
03:56aARACA ENERGY  : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 30th of June ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,20 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2019 -6,19 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net Debt 2019 13,6 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 74,0 M 8,87 M 8,90 M
EV / Sales 2018 269x
EV / Sales 2019 139x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 4,33%
Chart ARACA ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
Araca Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Harald Sætvedt Chief Executive Officer
Rashid Mohamad Ibrahim Chairman
Kristina Maria Stehling Director
Abdulkareem Abdulla Ibrahim Al-Mutawa Director
Tatiana Melkaia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARACA ENERGY ASA-16.67%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.96%81 383
CNOOC LIMITED24.23%52 572
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.65%49 525
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.84%44 452
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.32%39 552