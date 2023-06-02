Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Norwegian OTC
  5. Araca Energy ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOT   NO0012883281

ARACA ENERGY ASA

(ECOT)
End-of-day quote Norwegian OTC  -  2023-04-03
9.500 NOK   -52.50%
01:23pAraca Energy : Ecoteq Energy – Annual Report 2022
PU
01:23pAraca Energy : Articles of Association up to date as per 31 May 2023
PU
01:11pEcoteq Energy Asa : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 16th of June 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecoteq Energy ASA: Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 16th of June 2023

06/02/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
02
Jun
2023
Announcements - 02 June, 2023

Ecoteq Energy ASA summons all shareholders to an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 16th of June 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (CET) at SANDS Advokatfirma, Cort Adelers gate 33, 0254 Oslo.

The summons has been sent to all registered shareholders 2nd of June 2023 in regular mail.

To download the Summons with details of the various items, click here.

If you wish to attend at the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Attendance Slip

If you wish to grant a power of attorney in connection with the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Power of Attorney Slip

For further information, please contact Ecoteq Energy ASA at office@ecoteqenergy.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ecoteq Energy ASA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARACA ENERGY ASA
01:23pAraca Energy : Ecoteq Energy – Annual Report 2022
PU
01:23pAraca Energy : Articles of Association up to date as per 31 May 2023
PU
01:11pEcoteq Energy Asa : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 16th of June 2023
PU
03/17Ecoteq Energy Asa : Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 31st of March 2023
PU
2022Araca Energy ASA will Change its Name to Ecoteq Energy ASA
CI
2022Araca Energy : New name and new ticker
PU
2022Araca Energy Asa : Results of the Annual General Meeting on the 28th of November 2022
PU
2022Araca Energy ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Araca Energy ASA Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Araca Energy : - annual report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,21 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 7,50 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,03 M 0,64 M 0,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 482x
EV / Sales 2021 373x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 4,33%
Chart ARACA ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
Araca Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rashid Mohamad Ibrahim Chairman
Abdulkareem Abdulla Ibrahim Al Motawa Director
Tatiana Melkaia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARACA ENERGY ASA-52.50%1
CHEVRON CORPORATION-15.23%288 289
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.65%120 437
CNOOC LIMITED18.44%74 746
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-16.50%63 252
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.82%60 083
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer