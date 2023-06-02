Ecoteq Energy ASA: Summons convening an Annual General Meeting on the 16th of June 2023

02 Jun 2023

Ecoteq Energy ASA summons all shareholders to an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the 16th of June 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (CET) at SANDS Advokatfirma, Cort Adelers gate 33, 0254 Oslo.

The summons has been sent to all registered shareholders 2nd of June 2023 in regular mail.

To download the Summons with details of the various items, click here.

If you wish to attend at the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Attendance Slip

If you wish to grant a power of attorney in connection with the Annual General Meeting, please use this form: Download the Power of Attorney Slip

For further information, please contact Ecoteq Energy ASA at office@ecoteqenergy.com