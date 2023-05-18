Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Aradei Capital S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARD   MA0000012460

ARADEI CAPITAL S.A.

(ARD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
441.90 MAD   +0.25%
Ard : Payment of dividend
PU
Aradei Capital S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Ard : Free float revision
PU
ARD : Payment of dividend

05/18/2023 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 18/05/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-037

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

WAFA ASSURANCE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "WAFA ASSURANCE"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "WAFA ASSURANCE" general meeting held on 10/05/2023, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "WAFA ASSURANCE" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2022

Ticker

WAA

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

130,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

130,00

Ex-dividend date

08/06/2023

Dividend Payment date

19/06/2023

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 18/05/2023

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Aradei Capital SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 468 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 4 955 M 489 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ARADEI CAPITAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aradei Capital S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARADEI CAPITAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 441,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Nawfal Bendefa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dayae Oudghiri Kaouach Director
Natalie Alexandra Braginsky Mounier Director
Emmanuel Blouin Independent Director
Zouhaïr Bennani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARADEI CAPITAL S.A.9.11%489
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.81%38 416
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.09%29 599
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.58%25 749
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.39%23 714
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.76%20 551
