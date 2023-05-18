ARD : Payment of dividend

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 18/05/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-037

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Payment of dividends Involved Instrument(s) WAFA ASSURANCE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "WAFA ASSURANCE"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

Taking into consideration the decision of the "WAFA ASSURANCE" general meeting held on 10/05/2023, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;

Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "WAFA ASSURANCE" dividend payment process are as follows: