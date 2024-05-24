× Message d'erreur
Aradei Capital - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation de capital d'Aradei Capital
Dénomination Aradei Capital - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation de capital d'Aradei Capital
Emetteur ARADEI CAPITAL
Organisme conseil Valoris Corporate Finance / CFG Finance
N° Visa VI/EM/011/2024
Date de visa 24/05/2024
Nature du titre Titres de capital
Nature de l'opération Augmentation de capital
Type de l'opération Émission d'actions
Montant total (en millier de Dhs) 249999.84
Document d'informationDR_ARADEI_003_2024_1.pdf
NO_ARADEI_011_2024.pdf

Disclaimer

Aradei Capital SA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 21:24:05 UTC.