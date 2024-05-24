-
|Dénomination
|Aradei Capital - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation de capital d'Aradei Capital
|Emetteur
|
ARADEI CAPITAL
|Organisme conseil
|
Valoris Corporate Finance / CFG Finance
|N° Visa
|
VI/EM/011/2024
|Date de visa
|
24/05/2024
|Nature du titre
|
Titres de capital
|Nature de l'opération
|
Augmentation de capital
|Type de l'opération
|
Émission d'actions
|Montant total (en millier de Dhs)
|
249999.84
|Document d'information
|DR_ARADEI_003_2024_1.pdf
NO_ARADEI_011_2024.pdf
