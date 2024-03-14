SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australia will provide up to A$840 million ($550 million) for a combined rare earths mine and refinery in the north of the country, to be operated by mineral explorer Arafura, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday. ($1 = 1.5088 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Arafura Rare Earths Limited
Equities
ARU
AU000000ARU5
Non-Gold Precious Metals & Minerals
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1475 AUD
|+1.72%
|-4.84%
|-10.61%
|01:06am
|Australia to provide $550 mln for country's first rare earths mine and refinery
|RE
|Feb. 21
|Arafura Rare Earths Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,652 PTS
|+0.12%
|-3.01%
|-
|1,233 PTS
|+0.08%
|+3.50%
|-
|0.1475 AUD
|+1.72%
|-4.84%
|221M
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.61%
|221M
|+1.24%
|9.91B
|-19.55%
|3.61B
|-29.22%
|2.64B
|+9.24%
|2.46B
|-8.25%
|2.29B
|+36.13%
|375M
|-7.77%
|162M
|-16.14%
|113M
|+35.94%
|109M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Arafura Rare Earths Limited - Australian S.E.
- News Arafura Rare Earths Limited
- Australia to provide $550 mln for country's first rare earths mine and refinery