Arafura Rare Earths Limited, formerly Arafura Resources Limited, is an Australia-based company that is engaged in the production of rare earth products. The Company produces rare earth products from the Nolans Project. The Nolans Project consists of a mine, process plant, including beneficiation, extraction and separation plants, and related infrastructure to be constructed and located at the Nolans site, approximately 135 kilometers north of Alice Springs in Australia's Northern Territory. Its rare earth products are Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, and Mixed middle-heavy rare earths (SEG/HRE) oxide. NdPr oxide is the Company's flagship product, which is used by magnet and magnet alloy customers. Rare earth products are also used in catalytic converters in automobiles, consumer electronics, energy efficiency lighting, main drive motors in electric vehicles (EV) and others. It is also engaged in other projects such as Aileron-Reynolds, Northern Territory (NT) and Bonya JV, NT.