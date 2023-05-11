Advanced search
    4968   JP3125000004

ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(4968)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
996.00 JPY   -0.70%
03:47aArakawa Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:57aArakawa Chemical Industries : Databook2023
PU
03/30ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Arakawa Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

05/11/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

May 11, 2023

Company name: ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4968

URL: https://www.arakawachem.co.jp/en/

Representative: Takashi Une, Representative Director and President

Contact: Toru Nobuhiro, Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative H.Q.

Phone: +81-6-6209-8500

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 20, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 21, 2023

Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 20, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled

(for institutional investors/securities analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

79,431

(1.3)

(2,907)

-

(2,687)

-

(4,941)

-

March 31, 2022

80,515

14.1

3,304

1.4

3,566

(2.3)

1,502

(30.7)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ (4,668) million [-%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ 3,425 million [(40.7)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

per share

per share

equity

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

(249.08)

-

(8.7)

(2.3)

(3.7)

March 31, 2022

75.75

-

2.6

3.2

4.1

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ - million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ - million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

119,035

56,509

45.4

2,726.08

As of March 31, 2022

117,739

62,578

50.3

2,983.23

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥ 54,082 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥ 59,184 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2023

(575)

(6,046)

6,666

9,286

March 31, 2022

3,989

(7,401)

4,927

9,250

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-

dividends

quarter-

quarter

quarter

Total

(consolidated)

net assets

(annual)

end

-end

-end

end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

24.00

-

24.00

48.00

952

63.4

1.6

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

-

24.00

-

24.00

48.00

952

-

1.7

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

24.00

-

24.00

48.00

-

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

40,000

(4.1)

(2,000)

-

(2,100)

-

(1,800)

-

(90.73)

(cumulative)

Full year

83,000

4.5

(1,800)

-

(2,000)

-

(1,800)

-

(90.73)

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - companies (Company name)
    Excluded: - companies (Company name)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2023:

20,652,400 shares

March 31, 2022:

20,652,400 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:

March 31, 2023:

813,491 shares

March 31, 2022:

813,391 shares

3) Average number of shares during the year:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

19,838,976 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

19,839,024 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

48,080

0.4

(1,246)

-

629

(78.2)

(5,654)

-

March 31, 2022

47,900

10.8

1,098

133.8

2,892

42.8

2,232

15.4

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

(285.04)

-

March 31, 2022

112.54

-

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

88,930

43,160

48.5

2,175.56

As of March 31, 2022

88,651

50,178

56.6

2,529.28

(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥43,160 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥50,178 million

  • These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes

Forward-looking statements, including financial results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, these

statements do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 81 000 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2023 -3 900 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,10x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 19 898 M 148 M 148 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 615
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 003,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Une President & Representative Director
Takumi Okazaki Director, GM-Research & Development
Hirohiko Morioka Director & General Manager-Operations
Toru Nobuhiro Managing Director & GM-Administration
Masahiro Nakatsukasa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.51%148
AIR LIQUIDE22.36%92 698
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.13%73 758
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.98%40 711
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.04%29 450
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 021
