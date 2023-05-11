Arakawa Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

May 11, 2023

Company name: ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4968

URL: https://www.arakawachem.co.jp/en/

Representative: Takashi Une, Representative Director and President

Contact: Toru Nobuhiro, Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative H.Q.

Phone: +81-6-6209-8500

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 20, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 21, 2023

Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 20, 2023

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled

(for institutional investors/securities analysts)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2023 79,431 (1.3) (2,907) - (2,687) - (4,941) - March 31, 2022 80,515 14.1 3,304 1.4 3,566 (2.3) 1,502 (30.7)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ (4,668) million [-%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ 3,425 million [(40.7)%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on Ordinary profit Operating profit per share per share equity to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2023 (249.08) - (8.7) (2.3) (3.7) March 31, 2022 75.75 - 2.6 3.2 4.1

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ - million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ - million