Arakawa Chemical Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Representative: Takashi Une, Representative Director and President
Contact: Toru Nobuhiro, Managing Director and General Manager of Administrative H.Q.
Phone: +81-6-6209-8500
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 20, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 21, 2023
Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 20, 2023
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled
(for institutional investors/securities analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
79,431
(1.3)
(2,907)
-
(2,687)
-
(4,941)
-
March 31, 2022
80,515
14.1
3,304
1.4
3,566
(2.3)
1,502
(30.7)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ (4,668) million [-%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ 3,425 million [(40.7)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
per share
equity
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
(249.08)
-
(8.7)
(2.3)
(3.7)
March 31, 2022
75.75
-
2.6
3.2
4.1
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥ - million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥ - million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
119,035
56,509
45.4
2,726.08
As of March 31, 2022
117,739
62,578
50.3
2,983.23
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥ 54,082 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥ 59,184 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
(575)
(6,046)
6,666
9,286
March 31, 2022
3,989
(7,401)
4,927
9,250
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-
dividends
quarter-
quarter
quarter
Total
(consolidated)
net assets
(annual)
end
-end
-end
end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
24.00
-
24.00
48.00
952
63.4
1.6
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
-
24.00
-
24.00
48.00
952
-
1.7
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
-
24.00
-
24.00
48.00
-
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
40,000
(4.1)
(2,000)
-
(2,100)
-
(1,800)
-
(90.73)
(cumulative)
Full year
83,000
4.5
(1,800)
-
(2,000)
-
(1,800)
-
(90.73)
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review:None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - companies (Company name)
Excluded: - companies (Company name)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:None
Changes in accounting estimates:None
Retrospective restatement:None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the year (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2023:
20,652,400 shares
March 31, 2022:
20,652,400 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the year:
March 31, 2023:
813,491 shares
March 31, 2022:
813,391 shares
3) Average number of shares during the year:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
19,838,976 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
19,839,024 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
48,080
0.4
(1,246)
-
629
(78.2)
(5,654)
-
March 31, 2022
47,900
10.8
1,098
133.8
2,892
42.8
2,232
15.4
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
(285.04)
-
March 31, 2022
112.54
-
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
88,930
43,160
48.5
2,175.56
As of March 31, 2022
88,651
50,178
56.6
2,529.28
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥43,160 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥50,178 million
These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on the proper use of financial results forecast and other special notes
Forward-looking statements, including financial results forecasts, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, these
statements do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to various factors.
Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.