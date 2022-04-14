Aramark : Announces Acquisition of Forever Resorts Properties, Rebrands Leisure Division as Aramark Destinations

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2022 - Aramark(NYSE: ARMK), a global hospitality, facilities management, and uniforms leader, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire a collection of premier Forever Resortsdestination properties providing hospitality services throughout North America, in conjunction with the company's rebrand of its Leisure division to Aramark Destinations.

The acquisition substantially strengthens the position of the newly branded Aramark Destinations business in North America and supports the company's strategy to grow its portfolio of destinations and cultural attractions across the country.

"Aramark Destinations' acquisition of Forever Resorts' properties is another step in our long-term strategy to serve as a leader in the hospitality industry and increase our portfolio of unique attractions and destinations across North America," said Bruce W. Fears, President & CEO of Aramark Destinations. "Both companies share a passion for hospitality and service, and the cultural similarities between us will make this a natural transition. Forever Resorts has a fantastic team of dedicated hospitality professionals, and we look forward to them joining us in delivering exceptional and authentic experiences to travelers from around the world while carrying on the legacy of Rex Maughan and his love for nature and the great outdoors."

One of the largest National Park Service concessionaries in the country, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Forever Resorts has focused on properties with access to nature and one-of-a-kind surroundings for vacations since it was founded in 1981 by Rex Maughan.

Beginning in April 2022, Forever Resorts will transition the operations of 12 unique vacation and outdoor adventure destinations to Aramark Destinations, all of which are in or near national parks, recreation areas, and national forests across the United States. These properties include Grand Canyon Lodge - North Rim, The Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Red Canyon Village, Signal Mountain Lodge & Marina, Chisos Mountain Lodge, Big Bend Resort & Adventures, Cedar Pass Lodge in Badlands National Park, Minute Man RV Park & Lodging, Rock Harbor Lodge at Isle Royale Resorts, Mad River Boat Trips, Scenic Safaris at Jackson Hole, and Mormon Lake Lodge.

Aramark Destinations' diverse collection of properties and activities at America's greatest national parks and protected lands offer unforgettable and memorable experiences. Outdoor adventures can range from rock climbing classes at Yosemite National Park and boat excursions on Lake Powell to enjoying stunning lake views at Isle Royal National Park in Lake Superior Michigan.

The rebranding of Aramark Leisure to Aramark Destinations is a natural progression of the company's operations and commitment to delivering curated visitor experiences while honoring the numerous protected lands at which it manages guest services. The company has a deep respect for the environment and natural resources and recognizes the need to protect the locations where we live, work, and play.

