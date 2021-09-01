Log in
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
Aramark : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – On Friday, September 10, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – On Thursday, September 23, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 872 M - -
Net income 2021 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,8x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 8 880 M 8 880 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 209 325
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-9.59%8 880
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-46.90%22 249
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.21.55%6 634
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.19.75%4 992
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.34%3 769
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.13%3 266