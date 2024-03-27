Proactively reduced pricing on Term Loans due 2028 and 2030 by 50 basis points

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced today the successful completion of a favorable repricing of the Company’s 2028 Term Loan B of $730 million and 2030 Term Loan B of $1.1 billion. The new applicable rate for both Term Loans will be Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 200 basis points, which reduces pricing by 50 basis points. Aramark’s proactive action is expected to result in an interest expense savings of approximately $10 million annually. There is no change to the Company’s outstanding debt, maturities, or covenants from the repricing.

“We are very pleased with the strong market demand for our debt, which provided an opportunity to further enhance our capital structure,” said Jim Tarangelo, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer. “This transaction reflects the continued positive momentum in the business, and we remain focused on achieving our leverage ratio1 target of approximately 3.5x by the end of this fiscal year. This would represent Aramark’s lowest leverage ratio since 2017."

1Leverage ratio is defined as Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

