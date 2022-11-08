Advanced search
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
35.38 USD   +1.52%
10/28Aramark Sports + Entertainment Prepares For 'Win-Win' as Astros and Phillies Advance To 2022 MLB World Series Presented by Capital One
AQ
10/27Aramark Sports + Entertainment Prepares For “Win-Win” as Astros and Phillies Advance To 2022 MLB World Series Presented by Capital One
BU
10/25Jefferies Assumes Aramark at Hold With $36 Price Target
MT
Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
Aramark’s (NYSE: ARMK) Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 025 M - -
Net income 2022 227 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,8x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 9 118 M 9 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 248 300
Free-Float 86,3%
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-3.99%9 118
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.7.57%6 426
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.14%3 596
SSP GROUP PLC-9.95%1 973
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-43.22%1 949
GUANGZHOU RESTAURANT GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.49%1 804