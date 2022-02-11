Log in
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
Aramark : Launches Aramark Healthcare+ to Help Hospitals Meet Dynamic Changes Coming in Healthcare

02/11/2022
PHILADELPHIA (February 11, 2022) - As hospitals chart their paths into the future, the non-clinical interactions patients have in the hospital can have a major impact on their perception of quality. In fact, 96 percent of patient complaints are related to the overall experience, not just medical care. To continue to drive patient and caregiver satisfaction, we are excited to launch Aramark Healthcare +, a combination of values and services that act as an extension of care that are designed to help hospitals deliver better outcomes, from everyday moments to forward innovations.

"We see ourselves as a component of the caregiving team," said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark Healthcare+. "Our approach is to serve with compassion by blending patient-focused hospitality training and valueswith our customized patient and retail dining, environmental services, facilities, patient transportation and uniforms programs."

We solve challenges with every resource available and innovation is a part of the plus. For example, the strategic partnership Aramark Healthcare+ has with Patient Engagement Advisors (PEA) enables us to utilize a technology and service platform to assist health systems and patients to manage post-discharge care and reduce costly readmissions.

"Driving measurable results by customizing traditional services and introducing innovations to create unique strategies for each hospital is what Aramark Healthcare+ is created to do," Kaericher noted.

Aramark's scale gives hospitals access to a vast portfolio of resources. For example, its world-renowned culinary teams and more than 600 registered dietitians ensure that patient menus are creative and engaging while meeting critical dietary needs. Additionally, hospital caregivers and visitors benefit from our healthy and plant forward menus as well as local choices that are delivered through convenient, easy to access retail settings.

A passion for hospitality and positivity are essential to our culture, and Aramark Healthcare+ reflects our commitment to change, growth, and innovation as we move into the future.

"We believe we are all caregivers under Aramark Healthcare+ and are ready to stand with our hospital partners to provide proven tailored solutions to promote the total wellbeing of everyone we serve. We are better together," Kaericher concluded.

Together We Serve. We Solve. We Strengthen. Welcome to Aramark Healthcare+.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE's 2022 List of 'World's Most Admired Companies'and has been named to DiversityInc's"Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Aramark published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 18:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
