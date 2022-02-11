Aramark : Launches Aramark Healthcare+ to Help Hospitals Meet Dynamic Changes Coming in Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (February 11, 2022) - As hospitals chart their paths into the future, the non-clinical interactions patients have in the hospital can have a major impact on their perception of quality. In fact, 96 percent of patient complaints are related to the overall experience, not just medical care. To continue to drive patient and caregiver satisfaction, we are excited to launch Aramark Healthcare +, a combination of values and services that act as an extension of care that are designed to help hospitals deliver better outcomes, from everyday moments to forward innovations.

"We see ourselves as a component of the caregiving team," said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark Healthcare+. "Our approach is to serve with compassion by blending patient-focused hospitality training and valueswith our customized patient and retail dining, environmental services, facilities, patient transportation and uniforms programs."

We solve challenges with every resource available and innovation is a part of the plus. For example, the strategic partnership Aramark Healthcare+ has with Patient Engagement Advisors (PEA) enables us to utilize a technology and service platform to assist health systems and patients to manage post-discharge care and reduce costly readmissions.

"Driving measurable results by customizing traditional services and introducing innovations to create unique strategies for each hospital is what Aramark Healthcare+ is created to do," Kaericher noted.

Aramark's scale gives hospitals access to a vast portfolio of resources. For example, its world-renowned culinary teams and more than 600 registered dietitians ensure that patient menus are creative and engaging while meeting critical dietary needs. Additionally, hospital caregivers and visitors benefit from our healthy and plant forward menus as well as local choices that are delivered through convenient, easy to access retail settings.

A passion for hospitality and positivity are essential to our culture, and Aramark Healthcare+ reflects our commitment to change, growth, and innovation as we move into the future.

"We believe we are all caregivers under Aramark Healthcare+ and are ready to stand with our hospital partners to provide proven tailored solutions to promote the total wellbeing of everyone we serve. We are better together," Kaericher concluded.

Together We Serve. We Solve. We Strengthen. Welcome to Aramark Healthcare+.

