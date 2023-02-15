Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Aramark
  News
  Summary
    ARMK   US03852U1060

ARAMARK

(ARMK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
39.01 USD   -0.03%
Aramark Named a Top 50 Employer for People with Disabilities

02/15/2023 | 07:31am EST
Aramark recognized by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine for disability inclusion efforts

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005174/en/

Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The readers of CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine selected the top companies in the country for which they would most prefer to work for or believe provide a positive working environment for people with disabilities.

“We are honored to be named a Top 50 employer for people with disabilities and are proud of our continuous efforts to advance awareness and inclusion for people with disabilities at Aramark,” said Fenimore Fisher, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Aramark. “People are at the cornerstone of everything we do. When employees feel good about their work and their company, they bring their best. That’s why treating our people fairly with respect is our top priority and creating a welcoming and inclusive culture for all employees is so important.”

As reported in its 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report, Aramark continues to make progress on its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. These efforts are guided by thousands of employees, in eleven employee resource groups (ERGs), including Aramark Thrive, which is dedicated to the interest of team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities.

Thrive members are active year-round, supporting disability organizations such as Special Olympics, Wounded Warrior Project, Drexel Autism Institute, and many others. Last week, Aramark employees and Thrive members were #FreezinForAReason, as they participated in Special Olympics Polar Plunges around the country, playing a vital role in ensuring that children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education, and leadership programs. Aramark Thrive also recently partnered with the Drexel Autism Institute during Disability Employment Awareness Month to offer career opportunities to people with disabilities.

About Be Well. Do Well.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance platform, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company’s employees, consumers, communities, and people in its supply chain. Building on current work, Aramark continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses, and local economies. Read Aramark’s 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report here.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 238 M - -
Net income 2023 361 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,6x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 10 163 M 10 163 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 273 875
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ARAMARK
Duration : Period :
Aramark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 39,01 $
Average target price 45,68 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Susan M. Cameron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-5.64%10 163
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.15.37%7 021
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.34%4 028
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.28.37%2 902
SSP GROUP PLC16.16%2 573
GUANGZHOU RESTAURANT GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.72%2 466