Aramark : Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of 'World's Most Admired Companies'

02/02/2022 | 03:29pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA (February 2, 2022)- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has been named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies.

Aramark ranked first in the Diversified Outsourcing Services industry. The FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list is based on results from an annual survey conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry in which thousands of executives, directors and analysts participate from companies worldwide.

"We are honored to once again be named one of the most admired company in the world by FORTUNE," said John Zillmer, Aramark Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our employees' ongoing commitment to our vision of being the most trusted hospitality partner in our industry."

About Aramark
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Aramark published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 363 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 8 863 M 8 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 248 300
Free-Float 86,6%
Technical analysis trends ARAMARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,56 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Ondrof Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen I. Sadove Non-Executive Chairman
Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer-International
Daniel J. Heinrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARAMARK-6.21%8 863
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-4.66%12 001
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-2.13%6 086
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.11%3 661
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-20.57%3 483
SSP GROUP PLC15.33%2 977