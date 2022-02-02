Aramark : Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'

PHILADELPHIA, PA (February 2, 2022)- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has been named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies.

Aramark ranked first in the Diversified Outsourcing Services industry. The FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list is based on results from an annual survey conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry in which thousands of executives, directors and analysts participate from companies worldwide.

"We are honored to once again be named one of the most admired company in the world by FORTUNE," said John Zillmer, Aramark Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our employees' ongoing commitment to our vision of being the most trusted hospitality partner in our industry."

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.